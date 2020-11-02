MKO says 31 workers at Keeyask site have tested positive for COVID-19

There are 31 workers at the Keeyask Hydroelectric Project in northern Manitoba who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

Last week Manitoba Hydro said it was testing its entire workforce at the site after five workers tested positive for COVID-19.

CBC News is awaiting a response from Manitoba Hydro on the updated number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday afternoon, Manitoba Hydro said five people at Keeyask tested positive for COVID-19, while another 12 had unclear results of their initial screening.

But a news release from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) dated Nov. 1 says public health officials have told them that there are 31 active cases at the site, and that many more are self-isolating.

In a news release, Dr. Barry Lavallee, the medical advisor for MKO health entity Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin, advised First Nations members at Keeyask — or who have recently left Keeyask — to self-isolate.

The news release goes on to say that MKO officials are planning to meet with Manitoba Hydro about the situation Monday and "will be demanding that they step up and provide clear and transparent communication to the people working at the Keeyask construction project."

Manitoba Hydro also said last week that it would be reducing its workforce at the site.