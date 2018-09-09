Police asking witnesses of serious Keewatin Street crash to come forward

Winnipeg police are asking people who they believe witnessed a serious collision near Keewatin Street to come forward.

Two pedestrians were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following the collision near Keewatin and Santa Fe Drive at about 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The crash also left a late '60s Ford with a badly smashed windshield and dented hood.

Police believe there were a number of vehicles stopped at the crosswalk facing northbound on Keewatin Street, and one vehicle facing southbound.

A late '60s Ford was on the street with a badly smashed windshield and dented hood near the sight of the collision. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

They're asking the occupants of these vehicles to come forward so they can speak with them about what they saw.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators in the traffic division is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

With files from Austin Grabish