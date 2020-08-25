Winnipeg police need help locating man in connection to Keewatin Street stabbing

Winnipeg police are appealing to the public for help identifying a man investigators believe could have information about a stabbing on Keewatin Street nearly three weeks ago.

Police were called to a hotel between Logan and Alexander avenues at 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 6, where a man had been stabbed and the attacker ran away.

The 57-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The man police are seeking appears to have dark hair, a slim build and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

