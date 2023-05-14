Man, 63, stabbed after police say teen climbed through hotel window

A teen has been arrested in connection with what police are calling an unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg's Brooklands neighbourhood this weekend.

Police were called to a hotel near the corner of Notre Dame Avenue and Keewatin Street at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday after reports of a stabbing, according to a Sunday news release.

Officers arrived to find a 63-year-old suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and eventually upgraded to stable.

Police with the canine unit tracked a suspect down nearby and arrested him. The 17-year-old had a "sharp-edged weapon" on him along with a small amount of methamphetamine, police said.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old climbed in through the man's window before "stabbing him in an unprovoked manner," according to the release.

Neither he nor the man knew each other, police said.

The 17-year-old is facing charges for aggravated assault, breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, weapon possession and possession of a scheduled substance.

As a minor, he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court, according to police.

