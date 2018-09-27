Non-Indigenous woman alleges racial discrimination by First Nation at human rights tribunal

A social media post is at the centre of a human rights tribunal that is hearing evidence in Brandon this week on whether racism played a role in a Manitoba First Nation's decision to banish a woman living on reserve and deny her federal social assistance payments.

Tracy Polhill, who identifies as non-Indigenous, filed a human rights complaint in 2014. She alleges turmoil began between her and some band members of the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation, about 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, shortly after she started a relationship with another band member in 2012.

She says some community members didn't want her living there. Another band member with close ties to chief and council asked that she be banished from the community.

Keeseekoowenin First Nation is located about 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

"The community didn't want me there and I was expelled out to the community with a [band council resolution] and denied services," Polhill alleges.

The order was signed by chief and council in January 2013.

Band officials, however, say that's not the whole story.

Allegations of harassment

Barry Bone, a councillor with the First Nation, told the tribunal that a member came forward with allegations Polhill was harassing her and that the RCMP weren't doing enough to keep the woman safe.

"She wasn't feeling very safe," Bone told the tribunal, adding that the band member complained about Polhill on two separate occasions.

"I have to listen to the complaints of people," he said.

The tribunal heard that over the course of several months, the member alleged someone threw nails into her driveway, stalked her and harassed her with phone calls. The woman also said a person broke into her home late one night. She said she believed Polhill was behind the incidents.

"We're obligated to create a safe community," Bone said. "We have to try and provide that safety for them.… The reason [for the band council resolution] was safety."

The resolution was taken to the RCMP but was deemed unenforceable, the tribunal heard.

Norman Bone, the chief of Keeseekoowenin, declined to speak to CBC News this week but testified at the hearing. When asked, he said race was not an issue when deciding whether to issue the order.

Polhill denies the allegations that she was harassing anyone.

"It was not me harassing anyone," she said. "The harassment suffered was suffered by me. I was the one who suffered the harassment by the so-called hate group."

Polhill moved away from the community after her federal income assistance was suspended by the band in September 2013, but decided to move to back to be with her partner in early 2014.

That's when, she said, she was denied federal social assistance, due to the banishment order.

"It was like I had nowhere to go except the ditch. I couldn't get income assistance," she said.

"I just wanted to be in a relationship with [the band member], receive what I was entitled to receive and be left without any racist attacks and have a life."

Facebook post

The situation came to a head in April 2014 after a Facebook post apparently made by the band's human resources manager.

"OMG !!!! Some f--king white trash are restarted, especially ones that think they can live on the reserve and get what ever they f--kin want," the post read.

"I'm so f--kin pissed off … some b--ch has a f--ken nerve plus demand for services on the reserve."

This Facebook post, allegedly posted by the human resources manager of Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation in Manitoba, is at the centre of Polhill's human rights complaint. (Facebook)

Polhill says the post, which had several comments, was what prompted her to contact the human rights commission.

"The commission does have some concerns that the content of some of those posts did make reference to discriminatory factors and were sufficiently serious that they could be viewed as having infringed the Canadian Human Rights Act," Brian Smith, a lawyer for the Canadian Human Rights Commission, told CBC News before the tribunal started.

"And with that would come a request from the commission that the tribunal implement certain remedies," he said.

"Those things can include asking the tribunal to direct the adoption of a policy on human rights or maybe social media use, or to provide training to staff on those kinds of topics."

Norman Bone told the tribunal that he hadn't seen the post in question until he testified on Monday, agreeing it was inappropriate.

He told the tribunal that the band doesn't have a policy that deals with the Canadian Human Rights Act, a policy that prohibits discrimination and harassment, or a policy on the use of social media, but does have a policy manual that includes an employee code of conduct.

Bone, who wasn't the chief of the First Nation at the time the post was made, said he also wasn't sure if the employee in question was reprimanded as a result.

"If this post was brought to us [at the time] … we would have used the manual for corrective action," he said.

'Can't wait until this is finished': Polhill

After more than four years of dealing with the human rights complaint, Polhill said she's ready to get it over with and move on, as it's caused tension within her family.

"I would like to see some new case laws made out of this," she said.

"It's not just me. [Band council resolutions] are the biggest form of punishment … against any band member or non-band member. BCRs banish you from the nation. That's the biggest penalty you can pay," she said.

"I can't wait until this is finished and the tribunal member has made [a decision]."

The tribunal will hear the last evidence of its two-week hearing in Brandon on Friday, followed by closing arguments at a later date.

A decision from the tribunal isn't expected until sometime in early 2019.

With files from Susan Magas