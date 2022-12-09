Her laugh made 'ears tickle': Family mourns Kayla Rae, found dead in Winnipeg bus shelter

Kayla Rae laughed like a hyena and lit up a room, drawing people toward her — and it's those memories that will live on, outshining the tragic ending to her life in bus shelter on a frigid Winnipeg afternoon, says her sister.

"We made so many fun memories I will forever keep close to me," said Kesha Rae, 24 — three years younger than Kayla.

"She was always laughing and cracking jokes with everyone she loved. Growing up she was the big sister I adored to be."

Joanne Rae, the mother of the two young women, described Kayla's laugh as the kind "that will make your ears tickle."

"She was helpful. She was kind. She had compassion," Joanne said between sobs. "She was just a loving, caring person [who] just got mixed up."

Kesha, Kayla and their mother, Joanne Rae, right. (Submitted by Joanne Rae)

On Monday, as a cold front blew in and temperatures dropped far below normal, street outreach workers found Kayla unresponsive under blankets, lying on the floor of a Winnipeg Transit shelter.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the bus shelter at the corner of Tache Avenue and Goulet Street — a block from St. Boniface Hospital — around 1:45 p.m, where they found a person in critical condition.

Due to privacy issues, no further details were provided by the city, but Kesha said her big sister — who everyone called Birdy — died from cardiac arrest.

Kayla was the second-oldest of seven kids from a family in North Spirit Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario, an Oji-Cree community just over 300 kilometres north of Kenora.

Kesha was adopted as an infant and moved to Winnipeg. Not long afterwards, her biological family moved to the city as well.

Her two families were extremely close, so she saw her siblings regularly. When she was 12, her biological family moved back to North Spirit Lake, while she remained in Winnipeg.

"I didn't see Kayla a whole lot … but we always talked on the phone, or I flew out to visit my mom and the rest of my siblings every summer," said Kesha.

When she was 17, her adoptive mother died, so Kesha moved to North Spirit Lake to live with the others.

"I remember [when] we lived in Ontario, [Kayla] was always up to something — drawing or watching a show in her room, playing with her hair — dying or styling it — or helping my mom with the motel she runs.

"She loved her siblings and family with all her heart," Kesha said.

"My forever favourite memory is when me, her and my other sister, Kiara, were laughing together and one of my cousins called us a pack of hyenas cause of how we sounded laughing together."

Kayla was found inside this bus shelter at corner of Tache Avenue and Goulet Street in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Kayla was an honour roll student and someone who made friends wherever she went, Kesha said.

"She was the type of person to call you her best friend when she first meets you."

At 19, Kesha moved back to Winnipeg. Kayla followed soon after, Joanne said.

Most recently, Kayla was living at the home of an aunt in the city and helping out at a shelter for homeless people.

It seemed like Kayla had turned a corner after struggles that began around 2015, when she witnessed a fatal hit and run that left her cousin dead on the reserve, her mother said. She started using drugs to numb the trauma.

"That's where it all began. Everything shattered for her."

Kayla, left, in Polo Park shopping centre during her last visit to Winnipeg. With her are brothers Sagatay, Nevaeh and Phoenix. (Submitted by Joanne Rae)

For the first couple of years Kayla was in Winnipeg, Joanne tried to encourage her to move back to Ontario, "but the more I pushed, the more I lost her."

So Joanne backed off. During the past couple of years, everything seemed much better.

"She was totally getting out of it," Joanne said. "She's been staying clean."

Joanne visited the city two weeks ago to spend time with Kayla and brought along three of her younger brothers. The group spent time together and shopped at the malls.

"She was OK," Joanne said, her voice falling into cries.

"I feel like I just missed her. Now she's gone."