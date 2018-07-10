CBC Manitoba's Katie Nicholson named best local reporter at 2019 Canadian Screen Awards

CBC Manitoba reporter Katie Nicholson received one of the highest distinctions in Canadian broadcasting last night.

Nicholson was named best local reporter at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards for breaking the story that former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers had inappropriately touched women for years — and that it was an open secret within the party and among staff, who nicknamed him "Minister Tickles" behind his back.

In the wake of the scandal, the NDP launched an investigation into "systemic failures" that "allowed incidents of harassment and misconduct to occur."

Nicholson is a senior reporter with CBC Manitoba's I-Team investigative unit, based in Winnipeg. She has been with CBC since 2008.