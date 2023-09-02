Winnipeg author Katherena Vermette comes full Circle with 3rd novel

Winnipeg author Katherena Vermette says she was surprised seven years ago that anyone would "let her" write a novel.

That was before the 2016 release of her debut work of fiction, The Break, and its 2021 follow-up, The Strangers, made her the sort of celebrated writer who would disappoint legions of readers if she ever stopped producing hyper-realistic works of fiction set in the Manitoba capital.

Set mostly but not entirely in Winnipeg's North End, the two books weave together a story about multiple generations of Métis families.

The saga, which unspools from an act of violence committed in the snowy wastes of a Manitoba Hydro corridor, comes to a potential conclusion with the release on Tuesday of The Circle, the third chapter in what is now a trilogy.

"When I wrote the The Break, I had envisioned future novels down the road, but I had no intention and belief that I could even get there," Vermette said Friday during an interview at the larger of Winnipeg's two McNally Robinson bookstores.

The throughline in the series is a young woman named Phoenix Stranger, who served as an antagonist in the first book, one of several protagonists in the second and sets off the events of the third, which begins as she is about to be released from jail.

While there is no shortage of stark material in the first two books of the series — these stories are ultimately about resilience in the face of enormous harm — Vermette said she was striving for more of a balance with the third.

"I was articulating this book as, 'I want to write about trauma without it being traumatic,'" she said.

"I'm really interested in trauma. I'm interested in the way that we experience it sometimes in multiple layers throughout our lives. I'm interested in how we hold it in our bodies and how we show it to the world. I think that drives a lot of our motivations and why people act the way they do is based on things that have happened to them.

"I think understanding that helps us understand them and what's going on in their world."

The Circle is the final instalment in Vermette's Strangers trilogy, set mostly in Winnipeg's North End. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Vermette's style is deceptively simple: A handful of her characters offer a first-person perspective of the events.

"My concern is that one character and their view of the world," she said. "Through that one character you know about their likes and their dislikes and their history and their impression of the world, and that is a very singular way into a world."

Vermette's ability to make complex concepts such as intergenerational trauma not just understandable but relatable has garnered accolades from her peers.

"To make that feel simple when it's not is just a mark of skill," said David Robertson, a friend of Vermette's and a celebrated Winnipeg author in his own right.

"She took this family, this complex cast of characters in a really complex situation, and she made it something anyone can read and enter into that world."

Vermette acknowledges some readers don't want to enter it, as easy as her prose is to follow.

"You know, some people just don't want to read the heavy stuff and they're like, 'Oh, you're too heavy for me, lighten up, be a joke,'" she said. "But also there's other people who feel seen. That's always my most precious compliment.

"When people in my communities or people who look like me feel seen and feel that I somehow rendered an authentic version of something that might be familiar to them, that's always my favourite compliment."

Although The Circle is billed as the conclusion of the Strangers trilogy, Vermette said she won't rule out revisiting some of the characters in future works.