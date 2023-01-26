27-year-old woman whose body was found in Flin Flon died from exposure: RCMP

A northern Manitoba woman whose body was found earlier this month died due to exposure, RCMP say.

Kara Fosseneuve, a 27-year-old mother of three, was last seen in Flin Flon on New Year's Eve, RCMP previously said. Flin Flon RCMP received a missing person report on Jan. 5.

In a Jan. 9 news release, they said her body had been found and an autopsy was being conducted.

Her family told CBC earlier this month that her body had been found on Jan. 8, eight days after she was last seen.

The province's chief medical examiner's office completed the autopsy on Jan. 23, RCMP said in a Thursday news release, and determined the cause of death was exposure.

Police say an investigation found that Fosseneuve left a home on Dadson Row in Flin Flon in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, and made her way to Green Street.

They believe she entered a garage to take shelter, but died due to exposure to the cold, RCMP said Thursday.

Fosseneuve's family told CBC earlier this month the garage where her body was found was at the home she shared with her grandparents.

While the family said they believe her death is suspicious, RCMP say there is no evidence of any criminality.