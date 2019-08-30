Kapyong Barracks signed over to First Nations group

The transfer of Kapyong Barracks to Treaty 1 First Nations is now official.

The heads of seven First Nations and the federal government held a signing ceremony at Assiniboia Downs on Friday after reaching a settlement agreement for the 64-hectare site west of Kenaston Boulevard at Grant Avenue, bordering the Tuxedo and River Heights neighbourhoods.

The new ownership group had reached an agreement in principle in April to acquire the property from Ottawa, after a protracted legal stalemate over the future of the former military base.

"Seventeen years ago!" Treaty 1 spokesperson Chief Dennis Meeches cheered on Friday at the signing. "I knew someday we'd come to an agreement, we'd find a solution.

"The promise of tomorrow with Kapyong is with us."

A rendering of preliminary plans for the development at Kapyong Barracks shows a mix of residential, commercial and public spaces. (Submitted photo from the Treaty 1 Development Corporation)

Manitoba MP Jim Carr, a federal cabinet minister, said "sometimes these things take time."

Approximately two-thirds of the site will be developed by the Treaty 1 Development Corporation while the rest will be developed by Canada Lands Co., a Crown corporation.

The site was abandoned in 2004 when the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry was moved to Canadian Forces Base Shilo, near Brandon, Man.

Development has been in limbo ever since.

The federal Treasury Board tried to sell the site to a Crown corporation but the group of Treaty 1 First Nations challenged the decision, saying they had a right to the land under outstanding treaty land entitlement claims.

The land transfer was ruled illegitimate, and the federal government fought the decision until 2015, when then-prime minister Stephen Harper announced that the government would no longer continue to appeal the decision.

The barracks site contained 41 deteriorating buildings, including sleeping quarters, an officers' mess and administration space. Demolition began in summer 2018.

A preview of the future of the site, which will become an urban reserve, was provided by the Treaty 1 First Nations during National Indigenous Peoples Day in June.

The preliminary plan shows it could include a sports facility, hotel, convention centre, war museum and an Indigenous hospice.

There's also green space and low- to high-density residential areas that could include condo developments and housing for students and seniors.