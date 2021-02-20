15-year prison term for killing group home manager
Seemingly intent on confronting a young man he believed had brutalized his sister, Kane Moar "showed no appreciable or discernible hesitation" in attacking anybody who stood in his way, a judge said Friday.
Kane Moar, 23, was convicted of 2nd-degree murder of Ricardo Hibi, 34, after trial last fall
Moar fatally stabbed group home manager Ricardo Hibi, 34, while trying to gain entry to a McGee Street group home on Dec. 17, 2018.
