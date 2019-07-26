False alarm: Online photo not B.C. fugitive, Mounties confirm

A man bearing an uncanny resemblance to B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod, shown in a photo posing with a copy of Thursday's Winnipeg Sun, is not the alleged killer, police confirmed.

In the photo that appeared on social media, a smiling man holds the front page of the newspaper, displaying side-by-side images of McLeod, 19, and his co-accused Bryer Schmegelsky, 18. The man in the photo appears to be in a wooded area, and a vehicle can be seen in the background.

McLeod and Smegelsky are wanted in connection with the deaths of three people in B.C. last week. A burned-out car driven by the pair was found near Gillam, Man. and police have been conducting an extensive ground search for them in the surrounding wilderness for several days.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed the man in the photo is not McLeod in a tweet Friday morning.

"We understand many people are experiencing fear & uncertainty over this incident but spreading online rumours doesn't help," RCMP wrote in the tweet.

Kam McLeod, left, and Bryer Schmegelsky, right, from Port Alberni, B.C., are suspects in the homicides of a young couple gunned down in northern B.C. in mid-July as well as in the suspicious death of another man whose body was found near the men's burned-out truck days later. (B.C. RCMP/Al Schmegelsky)

The two men, from Port Alberni, B.C., are suspects in the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24, in northern B.C. last week.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck, a sessional instructor at the University of British Columbia, whose body was found days later near Dease Lake.