Police, defence lawyers, child protection group support creation of criminal record check legislation

An out-of-court settlement reached between the Winnipeg Police Service and a man who challenged the inclusion of stayed charges on his criminal record is drawing attention to systemic deficiencies in the record-check process.

As it stands now in Manitoba, no legislation or regulation governs how authorities conduct, deliver and handle appeals for criminal record or vulnerable person sector checks. Rather, there exists a patchwork of non-standardized policies developed by each police agency across the province.

This has groups like the Centre for Child Protection, the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba and even the Winnipeg police expressing support for provincial legislation to provide a clear record check framework.

"It's now up in the air; it's an unresolved question," said Scott Newman, a lawyer and the spokesperson for the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba, in reaction to news of the settlement signed last month.

"There is an opening here for legislation and discussion at the provincial level to step in an ensure that … we have consistency not just in the application in Winnipeg, but across the province," he said.

A person requesting a vulnerable sector check could feasibly receive two different results depending on which police department conducted the search. To address this very issue, in 2018 Ontario became the first province in Canada to enact such legislation, known as the Police Record Checks Reform Act.

Deal signed, core issues remain unaddressed

In 2017, Michael Kalo took the WPS to court, alleging he got fired from a job as a school bus driver in 2017 after the Winnipeg police included details of a nearly decade-old sexual-related charge for which he was never convicted in a vulnerable-sector check.

Prior to this point, Kalo's record checks always came back clean. It wasn't until after the Winnipeg police unilaterally decided to amend their policy in January 2017, to consider the inclusion of non-conviction details in exceptional circumstances, that this past incident appeared on the document.

In 2018, a one-on-one appeal hearing was held between Michael Kalo, right, and a Winnipeg police inspector to go over details of the stayed charge that appeared on his criminal record. (CBC News)

After two years of legal wrangling at the courthouse, the case was set to be heard once again after the Court of Appeal ordered a do-over in the lower court.

The issue at hand drew the attention of Manitoba's defence lawyers association and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection which both sought intervenor status.

"You have the police ultimately being the arbitrators of whether or not information investigated by the police should be released. Which could be problematic. Should the police be judging the quality of their own investigation or judging the quality of the witnesses that they interviewed and the conclusions they draw," said Newman, who filed a motion on behalf of the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba.

But on Sept. 12, the court challenge came to an abrupt end as Michael Kalo agreed to an out-of-court settlement with the Winnipeg Police Service, leaving the broader policy issue unresolved.

As part of the deal ⁠— the details of which are not known to the public due to a non-disclosure clause ⁠— Kalo agreed to abandon his court challenge as well as an unrelated complaint he had lodged against the police department with Manitoba Human Rights Commission over an allegation of racial profiling.

"I cannot say how much money I got, if any, as a result of the settlement. But not because I do not want to, but rather because the city is the one ironically insisting on secrecy," Kalo told CBC News in a written statement.

"My only hope is that the legislator will now finally intervene, to 'police the police' by standardizing the criminal record disclosure policy and process," he said.

The Winnipeg Police Service declined to comment on its motivation to resolve the issue in this fashion, rather than let the case proceed through the courts.

Judges also called for change

In June of 2018, the first round of court hearings that kicked off the legal saga, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sheldon Lanchbery was highly critical of the manner in which police disclosed non-conviction details, stating in his decision that it "is not fair, is not impartial and is not open."

Lanchbery questioned whether or not the Winnipeg police had the authority to make the disclosure policy change in the first place and suggested that the problems could "be avoided in the future if legislation existed at the provincial level."

The issue eventually made its way to the Court of Appeal in April, where Justice Freda Steel wrote in her decision that Kalo's case was too crucial of a societal issue to allow it to "ambiguously" progress through the courts.

Support for legislation by all parties

Despite the inherent adversarial relationship between some of the parties, when questioned by CBC News all expressed universal support — including law enforcement⁠ — for provincial legislation on this matter.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection said in a statement it supports legislation that would provide transparency in the process and consistency in the results.

There are no laws in Manitoba that provide a framework for how authorities handle processing criminal record checks.

"Such a framework must be developed in consultation with all stakeholders, but in particular the organizations working with children and vulnerable people that rely heavily on the results of these checks. A legislative framework will ensure that the best interests of children, and their safety and security rights, are respected throughout the process," said spokesperson Avery Wolaniuk.

In addition to reviewing their current policy on vulnerable person sector checks, Winnipeg police say they will now ensure the public is notified of any future changes.

"The Winnipeg Police Service would welcome provincial legislation in this regard," said spokesperson Kelly Dehn.

The WPS also advised employers to use the results of a record check as only one of many variables for determining the suitability of a prospective employee.

Manitoba's Minister of Justice Cliff Cullen declined an interview on the subject. Spokesperson Tamara King said "we are limited in what we can say about this specific situation, but we are examining best practices in other jurisdictions to determine if additional measures are needed in Manitoba."