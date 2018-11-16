Judge recommends information-sharing changes after Winnipeg man's in-custody death

Greater communication and sharing of health-related information between police, health-care and corrections workers may not have ultimately saved Richard Kakish's life, but a Manitoba judge is recommending significant changes in case it may save someone else's in the future.

That's the broad-strokes takeaway from a judicial inquest into the circumstances surrounding how the 44-year-old died in August 2017, days after his arrest by Winnipeg police and detention at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Kakish collapsed there in custody on Aug. 11, 2017, underwent emergency surgery for a spleen injury and never recovered. He was taken off life support two days later.

An autopsy ruled his cause of death was hypovolemic shock due to the laceration of his spleen due to blunt force trauma of the torso.

"While it is difficult to say with certainty whether better communication would have changed the final outcome for Mr. Kakish because of the fact his condition deteriorated so rapidly, I am satisfied that improved communication in similar situations could prevent deaths in the future," Garreck wrote in her 56-page report.

Kicked, punched by police during arrest

Kakish was detained by Winnipeg police for a weapons offence in the North End on the evening of Aug. 9, 2017. He was kicked in the left side of his abdomen and punched in the head by one officer during the course of his arrest. Right after, he began complaining of pain in his left side — complaints which would persist over the coming days until his eventual collapse.

Kakish was struck again in the stomach by a different officer while being very briefly combative at a police station not long after, Garreck's report said.

In the ensuing hours, Kakish was escorted to a hospital to get checked out and discharged with a note revealing nothing other than he was medically cleared to be released from hospital.

From there, he was taken back to another police station for processing and finally to the remand centre where he was initially placed on the medical ward due to his stated pain.

"There is no dispute that use of force during the arrest of Mr. Kakish resulted in the need for medical care," Garreck said.

Remand centre charting policy not followed completely

Garreck's report details how a lack of information-sharing between the various systems Kakish encountered needs improvement and also how witnesses feared running afoul of provincial health-privacy laws.

"It may be difficult or impossible for the witnesses to articulate precisely how or what different actions or steps they may have taken in the care of Mr. Kakish had they known certain information about his injuries," Garreck said.

"However, as suggestions were made to them in the course of the inquest, the medical witnesses from Seven Oaks General Hospital and Winnipeg Remand Centre agreed they would have or may have taken some additional steps and investigated different questions," she said.

One example of information gaps Garreck noted was how the doctor who initially treated Kakish missed a small fracture to one of his ribs on an x-ray.

While it was caught by a different doctor the next day and entered into an electronic chart system, it's not known if anyone in the emergency department was aware of the update and Kakish was never told of the injury.

Another problem, the judge said, was how very limited information was provided to the remand centre when Kakish was admitted there. No use of force by police was noted and the medical clearance note from the hospital had no additional information.

"Audio and video of Mr. Kakish in the admissions unit showed he was in pain, he was bent over holding his left side and he gave information about his injuries and the source of pain," she said.

"[Remand centre] policy sets out requirements to record detail of the injuries and comments. In this case, almost none were included on Mr. Kakish's medical checklist other than 'sore ribs.' It appears the policy for the medical checklist was not followed completely," Garreck said.

Even if the fractured rib was caught, however, Garreck said two doctors and three nurses who testified wouldn't have altered the medical treatment they offered him. "All confirmed there is no medical treatment for a fractured rib other than management of pain," she wrote.

Zane Tessler, seen here in a still from a May 27, 2020, Zoom interview, is the civilian director of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba. (Zoom)

Prosecutors declined to lay charges against police

Garreck made eight recommendations for change, including that Winnipeg police develop a policy on gathering "reasonably obtainable" information from officers who were involved in, witnessed or know of police use of force and a person's injuries to share with health-care providers and the remand centre (if they're being detained).

The Manitoba Independent Investigations Unit investigated the police conduct toward Kakish and forwarded its file to Crown prosecutors. In October 2018, the IIU said prosecutors declined to lay charges against police as there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

In his final report, IIU director Zane Tessler noted one of the officers involved didn't respond to requests from IIU investigators for an interview or provide his notes and reports. The second officer declined an interview but did supply copies of notes, a narrative and a use of force report.

Under Manitoba law, a so-called "subject officer" of an IIU investigation is not required to provide a statement or notes regarding an incident.