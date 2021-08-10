Long-serving leader of Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board stepping down

A longtime fixture of Winnipeg's Christmas Cheer Board is retiring.

Kai Madsen has been with the Cheer Board for more than 50 years, both as a volunteer and its executive director.

The Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board announced on Monday that Madsen is stepping down from his position.

In a news release, Madsen said he will cherish his experience with the Christmas Cheer Board.

"It's been a wonderful journey, a large part of my life and I owe them [Winnipeggers] a debt of gratitude," he said in the news release.

"I've seen the best of everybody and when you think well of people, good things happen."

Shawna Bell will take over as executive director of the charity as it begins to plan for the 2021 holiday season.

The Cheer Board was forced to distribute food vouchers instead of hampers last year due to the pandemic, but is hoping to return to full hampers this year.