Longtime Christmas Cheer Board director known for generous spirit dies

A beloved community figure who dedicated much of his life to helping bring cheer to those less fortunate is being remembered for his spirit of giving that earned him a reputation as Winnipeg's own St. Nick.

Kai Madsen, longtime executive director of the Christmas Cheer Board, died on Tuesday. It was something his replacement, Shawna Bell, knew was coming.

Madsen, 80, lived with respiratory issues including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He retired from the cheer board this summer.

"It's been hard saying goodbye to him because he's been such a powerhouse, he's been such a force to know," said Bell, the board's interim executive director.

"I grew up knowing the importance of the work he does and respecting just exactly the incredible person he is, so it's been a hard day."

Madsen got involved as a volunteer at the Christmas Cheer Board in the late 1960s and eventually became a member of the board of directors. In the early 1990s, Madsen took over as as executive director, a position he held until August of this year.

In that time he touched many, said Bell.

The pair first met a number of years ago when Bell got involved on the Santa Claus Parade board of directors.

In her first meeting, in walked Madsen.

"I immediately became a fan girl," Bell said. "He was so magnetic walking into that room and everyone just stopped and said hello to him."

That began a years-long friendship.

Madsen had an easy smile and his eyes would light up when he saw someone he knew, said Bell. He never forgot a face or name, she said.

Kai Madsen, executive director of the Christmas Cheer Board, officially launches the food drive and hamper campaign in 2019, marking the 100th anniversary of the charity. (Brett Purdy/CBC)

"It takes a special person like that to make you feel like you're the only person in the room and what you're doing by just coming through the doors means so very, very much," Bell said.

"It's been wonderful to be a part of the magic that he weaved."

That magic resulted in comparisons to Santa Claus. That's who he was to many, including Manitoba Métis Federation president David Chartrand.

"Kai's family has lost a wonderful man and Winnipeg has lost its Santa Claus," he said in a statement. "Kai was the epitome of Christmas spirit."

Chartrand noted there were a number of times over the years when the cheer board found itself in a bind and MMF members helped out. Some volunteered to drop off hampers to families and help raise money, and MMF offered the charity a place to operate at a time when it found itself without a home base.

Bell said she always looked forward to spending time with Madsen. She appreciated his perspective on people and the city.

"I learned a lot from him," said Bell.

"I've talked to people that I know who have benefited directly in their younger lives from the cheer board and the impact that he has had, that the cheer board has had, it's just immeasurable.… It's a huge legacy, that's for sure."