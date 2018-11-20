Justin Timberlake to perform in Winnipeg next February

He's bringing sexy back … to Winnipeg.

Justin Timberlake will perform at Bell MTS Place on Feb. 4 as part of his Man of the Woods tour.

Huge announcement! <a href="https://twitter.com/jtimberlake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jtimberlake</a> is bringing The Man of the Woods Tour to Bell MTS Place on February 4. Tickets on sale Monday! <a href="https://t.co/Eat4NPF9sv">pic.twitter.com/Eat4NPF9sv</a> —@bellmtsplace

Tickets go on sale this Monday, Bell MTS Place tweeted.

It's one of three Canadian tour dates posted on the pop star's website. Timberlake also will perform in Edmonton and Vancouver.