Justin Timberlake to perform in Winnipeg next February

Justin Timberlake will stop in Winnipeg in February as part of his Man of the Woods tour. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He's bringing sexy back … to Winnipeg.

Justin Timberlake will perform at Bell MTS Place on Feb. 4 as part of his Man of the Woods tour. 

Tickets go on sale this Monday, Bell MTS Place tweeted. 

It's one of three Canadian tour dates posted on the pop star's website. Timberlake also will perform in Edmonton and Vancouver.

