'Justice for our little JJ': Homicide victim's family pleads for info on fatal attack

Family members of a Winnipeg man killed on a West End street last weekend gave a tearful plea for anyone with information to come forward.

"Early Sunday morning, June 6, my parents lost their son, I lost my baby bro, and my kids lost their uncle," said Michael Silicz, brother of Justin Silicz, who died after he and two friends got into a confrontation with three unknown men.

"There's a hole in our hearts," he said. "We need closure and we want justice for our little JJ."

Silicz's parents stood behind their older son, who sobbed frequently throughout his address during a news conference with police.

Justin Silicz and his friends were returning to his car it when they got involved in an argument with three men in the area of Arlington Street and McDermot Avenue. The confrontation escalated as they moved on to Winnipeg Avenue between Arlington Avenue and Tecumseh Street.

Justin Silicz suffered serious injuries that caused his death.

Justin Silicz, right, alongside his older brother Michael, was killed in a confrontation with three men on June 2. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

His brother, Michael, asked for anyone with video, or anyone who has heard rumours or saw anything, to contact police.

"And last but not least, if you're one of those three guys that made a mistake, please come forward," he said.

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson called the homicide "a tragic random intersection of two groups that resulted in someone being killed."

"A lot of times when I'm up here, I'm talking about people putting themselves in situations of jeopardy, and it ends tragically, and I can tell you that that is not the case here," said Const. Rob Carver.

Based on what he understands about what happened, Carver said there is nothing "anyone would have done different if it was any of us out that evening."

There are several businesses in the area that might have security camera video that could help in the investigation, Carver said. Officers are also recanvassing the area for any witnesses or home security video.

One of the suspects is described as a man in his 20s, about six feet tall, with a slim build and wearing red-coloured clothing. The two other suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing.

A weapon was used in the homicide, Carver said, adding he couldn't provide any more information.