Blue Bombers ink kicker Justin Medlock to 2-year extension

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Justin Medlock has committed to staying in Blue and Gold for at least another two years.

The 35-year-old Medlock, one of the most accurate kickers in CFL history, was set to become a free agent in February.

"As we headed into free agency, once again Justin was high on the list of players we needed to have back in our organization," general manager Kyle Walters said.

"Kickers like Justin just don't come around often, and his dedication to his craft, work ethic, attention to detail and overall professionalism all add up to being a truly elite talent in our league at his position. We are thrilled to have him back."

The 2019 season will be Medlock's fourth with Winnipeg after signing as a free agent prior to the 2016 season. But there was a time when it wasn't clear he would even be back for his third season.

He punted around the idea of quitting professional football following a 39-32 playoff loss to the Edmonton Eskimos, which ended the Bombers' 2017 season.

Medlock did come around later, but only signed on for a year.

He has been named the team's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in each of his three seasons with the Bombers and was the league's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2016.

Over 17 games in 2018, Medlock connected on 89.4 per cent of his field goals (42 of 47) and was the only kicker in the CFL to be perfect on convert attempts (52 of 52). He also led the league with 13 punts placed inside an opponent's 10-yard line.​

In his three seasons with Winnipeg, he has missed only one convert, hitting 140 of 141.

In 128 career CFL games over his eight-year career, Medlock's field goal percentage sits at 86.5 per cent.

The Bombers also announced on the weekend that they signed fullback John Rush to a two-year extension.

Rush, who was set to become a free agent next month, has spent the past two seasons with Winnipeg, playing in 31 games and recording seven special teams tackles.