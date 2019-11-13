Calgary meth user chuckled in front of officer after fatally hitting teenager: Crown

A Calgary man who was driving high on meth in a stolen truck chuckled in front of an RCMP officer when the cop told him he had killed a teenager 13 hours earlier in a hit and run north of Winnipeg, a Crown attorney told court Wednesday.

Crown attorney Manoja Moorthy wants Justin Joseph Little to serve a seven-year sentence for the 2018 hit and run that left St. Andrews teenager Ben Harris dead and the 15-year-old's friend injured. The sentence includes time for crimes committed before the crash.

With credit for time already served, Little would spend just under five years behind bars if Judge Sid Lerner accepts Moorthy's recommendation.

Little pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and several other charges last November.

Several relatives of Harris clutched photos of the 15-year-old boy in their laps in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday during the first of three days scheduled for sentencing. At the request of the teen's family, a larger courtroom was provided to accommodate everyone who knew Harris.

Brenda and John Harris hold a photo of their son Ben outside the Winnipeg Law Courts last year. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

A total of 78 victim impact statements have been made and 17 are expected to be read in court.

Harris was biking home with a friend on the evening of Aug. 10 near Highway 9 north of Winnipeg, just minutes away from his house, when he was hit and killed.

The Crown told court Wednesday while Little has pleaded guilty, any credit he gets for the admission needs to be tempered with his actions that night.

After hitting the boys, Little continued to drive about 61 meters until he hit the ditch, Moorthy said.

He then went to Harris's friend, talked to him, said he was going to get his friend and a cellphone, then took off and never returned, leaving the injured boy in the ditch next to his unconscious friend.

"That's nothing short of being morally despicable, to leave a deceased person on the roadway and a hurt 15-year-old," Moorthy said.

This photo of the crash scene was taken by a passerby. (Submitted by Brent Polson)

When Little was eventually found by RCMP, he taunted an officer about how high he was, challenging him to look at the results of his blood test, and claimed to be a good driver while high on meth.

Court previously heard he was arrested with needles on him.

He also commented on the quality of meth in Manitoba, Moorthy said.

"He tells that he had one or two points and says, 'No, that's not a lot. You guys have really crappy drugs in Manitoba to be honest with you, and that's probably why you are getting a lot of these incidents. People are going all cuckoo is the shit that happens. That's just the way it is.'"