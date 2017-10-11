Former Winnipeg police officer pleads guilty in fatal 2017 hit and run, sentenced to 2 ½ years

A former Winnipeg police officer has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal 2017 hit and run, offering an apology to the family and friends of the man who was killed in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Holz was setenced to 2 ½ years in jail by Manitoba Judge Wanda Garreck, after his lawyers struck a plea deal with Saskatchewan Crown prosecutor William Burge, who was brought in to handle the case.

Holz was slated to stand trial next January, but that was cancelled after the agreement was reached.

As part of the sentence, jointly recommended by the Crown and defence, Holz will also be banned from driving a vehicle for three years after his sentence.

He was originally charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a crash, dangerous driving, and driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit after the Oct. 10, 2017, collision that killed Cody Severight, 23.

Severight was crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue around 8 p.m., when Holz's speeding car hit and killed him.

During the two years since, his family has made repeated pleas for justice.

Several family members offered victim impact statements on Wednesday in the packed Winnipeg courtroom. Extra chairs had to be brought in to accommodate all of the people who attended.

Severight's aunt Nancy Gabriel spoke about the hurt her nephew's death caused, and the distrust she has now for police.

"It broke our family apart," she said, breaking down in tears. She told the court she's had no counselling, and instead attends a medicine circle weekly.

"I was so angry because cops are supposed to protect people, not leave them on the side of the road," she said.

Holz himself appeared to struggle at times as Severight's relatives read their impact statements. He held a tissue and wiped his eyes.

He later offered an apology.

"I'd just like to say I'm sorry to Cody's family and friends. I think about the accident every day," Holz told the courtroom.

"I know words can't fix what happened, but I am truly sorry."

Cody Severight, 23, was crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2017, when a vehicle hit and killed him. (Cody Severight/Facebook)

Holz, then a 34-year-old constable and an eight-year veteran of the police service, got behind the wheel of his car following an after-work get-together with several colleagues at The Pint, a since-closed downtown Winnipeg bar, on the night Severight was killed, court heard.

In an agreed statement of facts presented in court Wednesday, Burge said a collision reconstructionist determined Holz was travelling at least 76 kilometres per hour at the point when Severight was hit.

Holz then sped down Main Street at speeds up to 129 kilometres per hour, the prosecutor said. He was located by police more than seven kilometres away.

It would be three to four more hours before arresting officers would give their colleague a breathalyzer.

That prompted Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth to put the arresting officers on leave. They were later cleared of criminal wrongdoing by Manitoba's police watchdog .

String of impaired driving charges

The high-profile case was the first in a string of cases involving officers charged with impaired driving.

A month after Severight was killed, two other Winnipeg police officers were arrested for impaired driving.

CBC News later learned of two other cases where officers were charged with drinking and driving that the Winnipeg Police Service failed to disclose to the public.

Police would later reveal five of their own, including Holz, had been charged with impaired driving in 2017.

A shoe lies on Main Street, surrounded by evidence tags, at the scene of the fatal 2017 crash that killed Cody Severight. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

One of the officers was consigned to desk duty and lost his licence for 12 months, in addition to being fined. Two other officers were acquitted, while another was given a curative discharge.

Last August, CBC News reported that Holz, who was on paid administrative leave, was no longer a member of the police force. Police refused to say whether he resigned.