Winnipeg police ask for help finding 25-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Justin Chmelnytzki was last seen Monday morning in the Transcona area.

He is described as five feet nine inches, 220 pounds, and has short brown hair and a goatee. Chmelnytzki was last seen wearing a blue Winnipeg Jets t-shirt, grey shorts and may have been wearing a blue Jets hat.

Police are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information on Chmelnytzki's whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.