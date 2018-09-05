Man charged with beating, sexually assaulting elderly Selkirk residents found not criminally responsible

More than two years after a shocking assault on an elderly couple inside their home, the man charged with the crime has been declared not criminally responsible.

Justin Bannab, who was 22 at the time of the assault, did not deny that he attacked an 88-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman on April 3, 2016 in Selkirk, Man.

Instead, his defence lawyer argued that he was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time.

On Tuesday, Judge Sidney Lerner accepted the conclusion of expert witnesses who testified that Bannab was suffering from the effects of symptoms of psychosis at the time in question, and that at that time "[he] was unable to appreciate that his actions would be considered morally wrong."

A forensic psychologist testified at the trial last year in a Winnipeg provincial court that Bannab had schizophrenia and was experiencing symptoms of psychosis and psychotic delusions before the attack.

Bannab thought he had to have sex before sundown to prevent the world from ending, his lawyer, Matt Gould, said during closing arguments in January.

After Lerner gave his decision, Gould said the case is an example of the justice system arriving at the correct conclusion.

"There are situations where there is no satisfying answer, but there is a fair answer and there is a just answer, and that's what we've come to with this decision," he said.

Brutal assault

Bannab faced four charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter, tied to the home invasion and attack on the quiet street in Selkirk.

On the night of the assault, the court was told, Bannab walked into the couple's home around 7 p.m. through an unlocked screen door and found the 88-year-old man sitting alone at his kitchen table, according to an agreed statement of facts entered earlier in the trial.

Bannab knocked the man to the floor and beat him with a broomstick. Then Bannab found the man's wife, 85, in another room and she was also beaten.

The man dragged himself into a bedroom to get to a phone and called RCMP.

Not long after, Bannab went to a nearby home and told the person there to call police because "he had done something bad."

The woman suffered a fractured skull during the assault and had to have emergency surgery. Doctors later discovered she had been seriously sexually assaulted. She died from unrelated complications caused by diabetes four months later, without ever leaving the hospital.

The man had deep lacerations to his face, a concussion and many cuts. He was released to a personal care home.

The victims' identities cannot be revealed due to a publication ban.

Bannab still in custody

Although he has been found not criminally responsible, Bannab will remain in custody until he is deemed safe to release into the public.

Bannab will be transferred to a psychiatric facility where he will receive treatment.

Though the judge accepted the defence's argument, Gould says his client won't be released any time soon.

"It is not a scenario where somebody walks out of a door because now they have an NCR hearing," Gould said. "There is a very, very thorough process in terms of the vetting and the analysis and the safeguards that are put in place."

Ever since the assault, Justin Bannab "has felt sorrow, has felt shame, has felt remorse," Gould said.

"This is an individual who has gone through a battery of tests, many of which are designed to determine if the person is being truthful or not."