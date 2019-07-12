Justices to decide if case delays unconstitutional at Supreme Court's first Winnipeg hearing

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear two cases in Winnipeg this week.

On Wednesday morning, the nation's highest court will hear its first case outside of Ottawa in its 144-year history, at Manitoba's law courts.

The case, R. v. K.G.K., is an appeal in a criminal case that could have implications for how long a judge is allowed to take to issue a verdict.

It calls into question the specifics of the Supreme Court's 2016 R. v. Jordan decision, which decided that charges in provincial courts should be dealt with within 18 months, and charges in superior courts should be dealt with within 30 months.

"That's a very important case," Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

The Manitoba-based case involves a defendant convicted of sexual interference against his stepdaughter. The man is only identified by his initials, K.G.K., under a court-ordered publication ban used to protect the identity of the victim.

Justice Gerald Chartier took nine months to issue his decision, which prompted the defendant's lawyer to file a motion arguing there had been an unreasonable delay in the case. Chief Justice Glenn Joyal ruled the case hadn't taken too long, and the majority of the Manitoba Court of Appeal agreed.

However, Justice Barbara Hamilton dissented, arguing the time it takes for a judge to decide on a case should count under the rules set out by the Supreme Court's Jordan decision. Because an appeals judge dissented on a legal issue in a criminal matter, the case was automatically granted an appeal before the Supreme Court.

"In other words, it's to describe whether the framework of Jordan… could apply to the delay taken by the judge after the trial was terminated," said Wagner. "Because the [Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms] says that every accused has a right to his trial [without] a reasonable delay."

After the case wraps up in Winnipeg, the Supreme Court will have to decide whether a judge's decision-making time should count when deciding if a case is taking too long.

The court will also hear a non-criminal matter in Winnipeg on Thursday in the case of Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique v. British Columbia. That appeal, which stems from a case in British Columbia, involves French-language rights in education.

"The minority [language speaker] in Canada has a right to an education in his own language," said Wagner. "The case that we will hear [looks at] to what extent the French community there can request and ask to get the funding and the help necessary to have French education."

The public is invited to attend both hearings, which begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Manitoba law courts building at 408 York Ave.