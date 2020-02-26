Family says 7-year-old who died in Garden Hill house fire was 'happy in every way'

The family of seven-year-old Justice Knott, who died in a house fire in Garden Hill First Nation last week, are struggling to cope with his death, as they remember the boy they describe as a kind and happy-go-lucky child.

Justice was a friendly boy who would say "hello" to anyone, said his great-uncle, John Charles Knott, no matter who they were or where they came from.

"He would always go up to that person and smile. That's how he was," Knott said.

"He was playful, he played hockey on the ice road. Just playful, happy in every way."

Mounties arrived at the home of Justice's grandfather's in Garden Hill First Nation, 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, at 5 a.m. last Friday, where they found the house had already been destroyed by the fire.

Police said Monday there were three adults and four children in the house at the time of the fire. A resident of the home saw the flames at about 3 a.m. and tried to get everyone out.

The others escaped, but then realized Justice was unaccounted for.

Family members tried running back into the house, even crawling through the smoke, but it was too thick, Knott said.

"At that time, the house was already engulfed in flames. There was nothing they could do."

The Garden Hill volunteer fire department also responded and helped put out the fire. Justice's body was found in the house that afternoon, police said.

John Charles Knott, right, with his brother Alpheus Knott, who is Justice's grandfather. (Warren Kay/CBC )

The seven people in the home that night were members of Justice's family. Justice, who lived in Garden Hill with his parents, Janelle and Ralph, was at his grandparents' house for a sleepover, said Knott.

The family believes the fire may have been caused by a baseboard heater in the porch area of the house.

The office of the fire commissioner is investigating, along with RCMP.

Justice had three siblings — Ranelle, Jarell, and Nina — and was the second oldest of the four children.

Justice's parents, Ralph and Janelle Knott, with his siblings Ranelle, Jarell, and Nina. (Warren Kay/CBC )

Sitting next to Alpheus Knott, Justice's grandfather, John Knott said the little boy's family is "breaking down."

"They loved him so much. All they can do is just shed their tears," he said.

"We loved Justice so much, and we still do. We miss him dearly," said Alpheus Knott.

The last time John saw Justice, the boy was waving at him from a car window as he left for Winnipeg.

"He was waving, waving at me, and I waved back. I never realized that would be the last time I seen him," John Knott said.

A funeral service will be held in Winnipeg on Thursday. The family will travel back to Garden Hill the following day, where Justice will be buried.