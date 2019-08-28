Family relic Juno award stolen from Winnipeg man's car

A Winnipeg man is asking for the public's help after a precious family relic, a Juno award, was stolen from his van while he was in the process of moving.

Travis MacLean, the son of Gary MacLean from the "toilet rock" musical-comedy duo MacLean & MacLean, told CBC's Up To Speed host Ismaila Alfa, he noticed the award was gone Wednesday morning.

"When I came downstairs this morning, I noticed there was a smashed window. Immediately my heart kind of sank and I started assessing everything that got stolen. Amongst the stuff that was stolen was that Juno award," he explained.

In 1984, MacLean & MacLean were nominated for a Juno for best comedy album. The brothers lost to a pair of hosers, Bob and Doug McKenzie, for their album Strange Brew, but they did get a strange consolation prize.

In 1984, the musical-comedy duo MacLean & MacLean were nominated for the Best Comedy Album Juno. When they lost, they were gifted this mock award. (Travis MacLean/Facebook)

As a joke, they were gifted with a Juno award for "Best After Party." Since then, the award has become a treasured family item, according to Travis MacLean.

"It's a family relic and I was hoping to keep it as long as I could. It was a coffee table conversation piece," he said. "It was one of my prized possessions."

MacLean said he's doing all he can to get the award back.

"I'm making a police report, I'm going to be calling all of the pawn shops, and doing everything I can to track it down. I'll get my Sherlock Holmes hat on."

MacLean said anyone who knows where the Juno is can contact him through Facebook.