Family relic Juno award stolen from Winnipeg man's car
Juno was given to comedy duo MacLean & MacLean in 1984 as a consolation prize
A Winnipeg man is asking for the public's help after a precious family relic, a Juno award, was stolen from his van while he was in the process of moving.
Travis MacLean, the son of Gary MacLean from the "toilet rock" musical-comedy duo MacLean & MacLean, told CBC's Up To Speed host Ismaila Alfa, he noticed the award was gone Wednesday morning.
"When I came downstairs this morning, I noticed there was a smashed window. Immediately my heart kind of sank and I started assessing everything that got stolen. Amongst the stuff that was stolen was that Juno award," he explained.
In 1984, MacLean & MacLean were nominated for a Juno for best comedy album. The brothers lost to a pair of hosers, Bob and Doug McKenzie, for their album Strange Brew, but they did get a strange consolation prize.
As a joke, they were gifted with a Juno award for "Best After Party." Since then, the award has become a treasured family item, according to Travis MacLean.
"It's a family relic and I was hoping to keep it as long as I could. It was a coffee table conversation piece," he said. "It was one of my prized possessions."
MacLean said he's doing all he can to get the award back.
"I'm making a police report, I'm going to be calling all of the pawn shops, and doing everything I can to track it down. I'll get my Sherlock Holmes hat on."
MacLean said anyone who knows where the Juno is can contact him through Facebook.
With files from Ismaila Alfa
