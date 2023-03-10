Winnipeg elementary school teacher among Manitobans up for awards at this year's Junos

As an elementary school music teacher, Winnipegger Jewel Casselman typically spends her Mondays playing the xylophone, singing and dancing with her young students.

But this Monday she'll be in Edmonton, as one of the Manitoba nominees for this year's Juno Awards.

Since 2005, the MusiCounts music teacher of the year award has been given out at the Junos, Canada's music industry awards show, to recognize the work of passionate Canadian educators.

This year is the fourth time Casselman, who teaches at west Winnipeg's Lakewood School, has been in running for the award. Despite having a few nominations under her belt, she's still excited for the opportunity.

Winnipeg music teacher among the nominees at 2023 Juno Awards Duration 3:43 CBC's Jim Agapito speaks with Jewel Casselman, who has been nominated for second year in a row for the MusiCounts teacher of the year award, the winner of which will be announced at the Juno Awards on Monday.

"It makes me very proud as a music teacher. It's such an amazing feeling and it's such a huge honour to be nominated," she told CBC.

In her 34 years of teaching, she has worked with students of every age group but has always returned to elementary teaching, she said. Watching as her younger students explore their connection with music is "extra special," said Casselman.

Information Radio - MB 6:28 Winnipeg music teacher nominated for one of Canada's highest music accolades Winnipeg music teacher Jewel Casselman takes pleasure in teaching children the joys of music, and that's drawn the attention of the Juno Awards. CBC's Jim Agapito visited her classroom at Lakewood School for a lesson in how to get nominated for such a prestigious prize.

She plans to retire at the end of this school year, so winning the award on Monday would be the "icing" on what has been a fulfilling career, she said.

Alongside a Juno statuette, the music teacher of the year winner also receives $10,000.

But Cassleman isn't fixated on that.

"I was nominated for a national award — that is huge," she said.

"Even if I'm just being nominated and I walk out without a win, it's still a win in my mind."

'Bittersweet' nomination for Indian City

A member of a Manitoba folk-rock supergroup says their nomination is also particularly special this year, coming after what has been a difficult time for the band.

Indian City is nominated in the best contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year category at the Junos recognition that comes after the band's founder and leader, Vince Fontaine, died last year.

The band's latest project, Code Red, was the last to feature him.

Up To Speed 7:53 Indian City's Jay Bodner talks about the band's latest Juno nomination The 2023 Juno nominations are here, and Manitoban supergroup Indian City is up for the contemporary Indigenous artist/group of the year award. The band's Jay Bodner joins guest host Marjorie Dowhos to share what the nomination means to him and the band.

"It's really a bittersweet time because he's not with us to enjoy the success," group member Jay Bodner told CBC Radio's CBC's Up to Speed in a recent interview.

"He would be thrilled that we're still being recognized at a national level."

While Indian City is up for a Juno Award for the second time, and Bodner has racked up five nominations over the course of his career, first-time Manitoba nominee Andrew Balfour doesn't know what to expect on Monday.

The Winnipeg-raised Cree composer is up for the award in the classical album of the year (small ensemble) category for his choral music album Nagamo — a fact he says he is still processing.

Winnipeg-raised composer Andrew Balfour received his first Juno nomination this year. The Sixties Scoop survivor says his nominated album, Nagamo, helped him rediscover himself. (Garry Robinson)

Balfour was at the official ceremony in Toronto when the nominees were announced, but says his nod came as a "great surprise."

"I'm just honoured to be part of the conversation about an award-winning album," he told guest host Pat Kaniuga on CBC's Weekend Morning Show.

Originally from Fisher River Cree Nation, Balfour is a survivor of the Sixties Scoop who was adopted and raised in Winnipeg. That background is reflected in his music, he says.

"All the music I do helps me rediscover or rethink my identity. I have a different perspective every piece I do," said Balfour.

Nagamo is an attempt to sonically reimagine the relationship between Indigenous and European cultures, he says, with lyrics predominantly written in Cree and Ojibwa, and some songs sung in English.

Although the work is draws from the Elizabethan choral genre — one that dates back centuries — Balfour says he's "grateful to have the opportunity to rethink and recalibrate ways music is sung and the perspective that we think about so-called early music."

The Weekend Morning Show (Manitoba) 15:16 Andrew Balfour lands first Juno nomination with "Nagamo" Guest host Pat Kaniuga spoke with Manitoba Cree composer Andrew Balfour about how he infused Indigenous languages into Elizabethan choral music for his latest album, and how it's led to his first Juno nod.

Other Manitobans up for Juno Awards this year are Carman-raised singer Faouzia (for songwriter of the year), Winnipeg duo the Bros. Landreth (contemporary album of the year) and Jordan St. Cyr (contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year).

Monday's Juno Awards ceremony will air starting at 7 p.m. CT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One and CBC Listen. You can also stream the awards show at cbcmusic.ca/junos.