Juno the polar bear set to leave Assiniboine Park Zoo

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its polar bears.

Juno the polar bear, who came to Winnipeg in 2017, is set to leave Winnipeg for the Toronto Zoo next month.

Juno was born at the Toronto Zoo in November 2015 and was the only surviving cub in the litter. The female bear was brought to Assiniboine Park Zoo on a temporary basis to socialize with other bears.

Now that the bear is three, Juno's ready to head home, zoo officials say.

"Having the opportunity to interact with and learn from other young bears here at Assiniboine Park Zoo has been an invaluable learning and developmental opportunity for Juno," said Grant Furniss, senior director of animal care at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

"While we are sad to see Juno go, we are so pleased with the progress she has made over the past 18 months and we know that Toronto Zoo guests, volunteers and staff are looking forward to her return."

The last day visitors will be able to see Juno in Winnipeg will be Oct. 1.

It's not the first time polar bears from the Assiniboine Park Zoo have made the migration between Winnipeg and Toronto.

In October 2016, brothers Hudson and Humphrey returned to the Toronto Zoo, where they were both born and raised until they came to Winnipeg when they were 15-month-old cubs.

