Delusions led attacker to believe vicious stabbing was morally justified, defence says

Despite the delusions in his mind, Junior Sesay knew it was wrong to viciously stab his brother's girlfriend dozens of times, a Winnipeg courtroom heard Monday.

In his closing argument at Sesay's trial, Crown prosecutor Colin Soul painted a picture of a man who knew what he was doing.

Before the attack, he asked his brother William where Lena Wenke was, and whether she was alone.

He penned a note foretelling the killing. The University of Winnipeg Wesmen would mourn the death of Wenke, 20, a women's basketball player with the program, he wrote.

The defence admits Sesay knew his conduct was against the rule of law — but they say he should not be held criminally responsible for stabbing Wenke at least 40 times.

The court case against Sesay, which heard closing arguments on Monday, will rest on whether the former university basketball player, 21 years old at the time, was aware his actions were legally and morally wrong.

He is charged with attempted murder, robbery and breaking and entering.

Police blocked part of Ellice Avenue, between Downing Street and Garfield Street North, where Lena Wenke was left for dead after sustaining at least 40 stab wounds, on May 23, 2017. (Sabrina Carnevale/CBC)

Defence attorney James Wood argued his client, suffering from psychotic delusions, believed his actions were appropriate, and thus should not be held criminally responsible.

He saw no other recourse but to kill Wenke, who he thought was involved in a group chat that made fun of him, and wanted him to kill himself.

The group chat never existed.

"We don't dispute that Mr. Sesay … knew that break and enter and attempted murder was legally wrong," Wood said afterwards. "We submitted to the court that because of the delusions that he suffered at the time, Mr. Sesay believed that stabbing Lena Wenke was morally justified."

Wenke was on life support for 24 hours after the attack. She rejoined her basketball team last November and became the inaugural winner of a university athletic award in western Canada for determination and perseverance.

Left for dead

The court heard that Sesay barged into Wenke's home during the early morning hours of May 23, 2017. She was found outside the home, bloodied and left for dead.

Police said at the time the woman suffered "unbelievable" injuries.

"It is clear that over 40 stab wounds focused on the torso constitute a specific intent to kill," Soul told court on Monday.

The Crown urged the judge to give little weight to the argument of forensic psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Waldman, who felt the accused's delusions and schizophrenic symptoms attributed to his actions.

Soul argued that Waldman wrongly linked Sesay's mental state with his botched murder attempt.

Junior Sesay spoke to CBC News in 2013 about his love of basketball. (CBC)

"But we don't have an expert on your side," provincial court Judge Brian Corrin replied, citing the lack of testimony conflicting the professionals' opinion. "Why do you say as a lawyer that this is not good psychiatric practice?"

Soul answered it is the responsibility of the defence to prove their client is not criminally responsible.

After the May 23 stabbing in the area of Dominion Street near Ellice Avenue, a Good Samaritan rushed to check on the woman. Sesay is accused of stealing the individual's vehicle and driving off. He was intercepted on Highway 10 near the U.S. border.

Soul argued the decisions Sesay made before and after the assault prove the accused knew what he was doing.

He said Sesay made the conscious decision to steal a vehicle, flee the scene and provide authorities with a fake name when he was first confronted.

Before the stabbing, he ensured Wenke was home alone and wrote a note referring to the sorrow others would feel at her death.

The defence presented numerous witnesses during the trial to detail the earlier emergence of Sesay's delusions in the months prior.

His mother was so worried for her safety she called police on her son and eliminated nearly all knives from her home.

He was taken to a psychiatric ward at one point but was released.

Longstanding concern

Sesay's brother William said Junior previously confronted him and Wenke about the group chat, an interaction which frightened Wenke and prompted William to distance himself from his brother.

Junior ​Sesay was known as a rising basketball star while he was attending Oak Park High School. When he graduated in 2013, he was named the Winnipeg 4A boys' basketball player of the year.

Sesay then played for the University of Victoria men's basketball team on a scholarship. He stayed two years before returning to Winnipeg, where he joined the Wesmen until he was dismissed because of an argument with a teammate.

The judge will make his decision at a later date.