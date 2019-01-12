A role model 'on and off the field': Ultimate Canada names Winnipeg student Junior Female Athlete of the Year

A Winnipeg student is flying high after getting recognition from Canada's national governing body for ultimate Frisbee.

Winnipeg's Sarah Jacobsohn, 18, has been named Junior Female Athlete of the Year by Ultimate Canada.

Jacobsohn, a Grade 12 student at Gray Academy of Jewish Education, found out about the accolade earlier in the week — when she glanced at her phone during biology class.

"I looked at it, and started crying in the middle of class," Jacobsohn said.

Minutes after finding out, she called her mom and told her the news.

"She was ecstatic — didn't have any words. My dad cried, and you know it's real when your dad cries," she said.

Ultimate Canada said Winnipeg student Sarah Jacobsohn (14) embodies the phrase 'the future is female.' (Ed Kung/Ultimate Canada)

Jacobsohn started playing ultimate when she was in Grade 6, and as the years went on she advanced to her school's varsity team. She later became the captain of the junior provincial team, and captain of the Canadian National Under 20 team,which she joined at just 15 years old.

"Representing your country is something that's such an honour and an experience, especially at such a young age," she said.

"Growing up surrounded by older athletes, I was forced to mature really quickly, but in the best way possible, learning how to interact with other athletes and have a mutual respect for other players."

Sarah Jacobsohn has helped grow women's ultimate in Manitoba, and is an advocate for gender equity in the community, says Ultimate Canada. (Ed Kung/Ultimate Canada)

A media release from Ultimate Canada said Jacobsohn embodies the phrase "the future is female," calling her "a leader and role model on and off the field" who has helped grow women's ultimate in Manitoba, and an advocate for gender equity in the community.

"It definitely adds — I don't want to say pressure, but honour and responsibility as a female athlete growing up in today's world, to understand your responsibility and fight for equity," Jacobsohn said.