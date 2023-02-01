2 Manitoba junior curlers have busy championship season as both teammates and rivals

The opportunity to wear Manitoba's colours at one national championship wasn't enough for two junior men's curlers.

Apparently, even two tournaments wasn't enough.

Virden's Jace Freeman and Elias Huminicki of Winnipeg Beach are preparing to play in three Canadian curling championships — two as teammates and one as opponents — over the next eight weeks, beginning Sunday at the under-18 nationals in Timmins, Ont.

"It's definitely going to be a task," said Freeman, adding they hoped they'd make one championship event this year.

"We were not entirely expecting to go to three this year. Definitely exceeding our expectations a little bit."

The 18-year-olds are on the same under-18 curling team (those teams allow for players who were 17 the year prior to the tournament), but on different under-21 teams.

Freeman, who skips the under-18 squad, and Huminicki earned their spot in Timmins — along with teammates Jack Steski of Winnipeg and Rylan Graham of Winnipeg Beach — with a 6-5, extra-end victory over Ronan Peterson in December's provincial final in Altona.

Two months earlier, Freeman got the better of Peterson at the Canada Winter Games trials in Winnipeg, winning the final 7-5. That capped a perfect 7-0 week and earned him the right to wear the buffalo at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island, where men's curling events run from Feb. 28 to March 5.

That tournament "will be way different than any other curling nationals I'll ever go to," said Freeman.

"Only one team every four years gets to go.… You feel very blessed to be a part of that."

Freeman, 18, of Virden, Man., is skipping a trio of teams at national curling championships this year. (Submitted by Jace Freeman)

Both Freeman and Huminicki competed at last year's under-18 Canadian championship in Oakville, Ont., which Freeman thinks will help as he readies for the upcoming nationals.

"It was still a very surreal feeling putting on the Manitoba jacket for the first time and playing competition from around the country — really strong competition," he said.

"That definitely gave me a lot of experience and will help me this year with these three national championships."

Playing on opposing rinks helps play as teammates

But it wasn't always easy to find time to practise together.

"I think we got three or two or three practices before our Canada Games trials, and we kind of just went out on a limb and trusted each other," Huminicki said.

"We knew that we had what it takes, so that's how we kind of figured it out and managed to do it without getting a lot of practice time."

Huminicki and Freeman's under-18 team competed in only two events this season, but won both. They spent more time with their respective under-21 squads.

Freeman skips a team with Thomas McGillivray of St. Adolphe, and Winnipeggers Ryan Ostrowsky and Aaron Macdonell. They captured the season-long Manitoba Junior Curling Tour title.

Huminicki throws second stones for skip Jordon McDonald, who won a second-straight Manitoba junior men's title last month in Portage la Prairie.

Huminicki holds up the Manitoba curling crest after he helped his team capture the under-18 junior men's provincial championship title last December in Altona. (Submitted by Elias Huminicki)

McDonald edged Freeman 8-7 there, but both squads earned spots at the Canadian under-21 junior men's championship, which takes place in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., from March 26 to April 2.

Huminicki says there are benefits to playing on opposing under-21 teams when it comes to playing together at the under-18 level.

"Once we play each other as rivals, it gives both of us, actually, an opportunity to see us at our struggle points," he said. "It'll help us grow with each other once we do play in the U18 [national events] as teammates."

Despite dropping the provincial under-21 final, Freeman has had a tremendous season.

"It's been kind of a dream season," he said.

His under-21 team also earned a spot in the 32-team Manitoba men's curling championship, running later this month in Neepawa.

Freeman's team will still compete, but since he'll be in Ontario, his older brother Brooks will take over skipping duties.

Freeman beat out a team that included his dad, Graham, to qualify for men's provincials — and gave his father a good ribbing afterwards.

"I'm not sure he wanted to hear it so much," Freeman said, chuckling.

With an extra end win over the coach the boys went undefeated to earn their berth into the Viterra! Good luck to the old boys who play in the B side Qualifier tonight at 6:00 pm. <a href="https://t.co/lsGYz8gJ6O">pic.twitter.com/lsGYz8gJ6O</a> —@TeamJFreeman1

But he says he owes a lot to his older brother and his dad, who coaches both Freeman's under-18 and under-21 teams.

"Without either of them, I wouldn't be near where I am now, that's for sure. They taught me pretty much everything I know," Freeman said.

While Freeman and Huminicki are now setting their sights on earning a Canadian curling championship, the accomplishment of reaching three national tournaments in one season isn't lost on them.

"When you look at the bigger picture, it's truly unbelievable and surreal how how much it means to a guy to go to all these events," Huminicki said. "Words can't describe how awesome it is."