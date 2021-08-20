'We loved you and we always will': Dozens turn out to remember victim of suspected Osborne Village arson

On a warm Thursday evening, dozens of people gathered around the E-Mart Groceries convenience store in Winnipeg's Osborne Village to remember the kind, thoughtful woman who worked there for so many years.

"If you were a customer here, I think you would all agree how wonderful the staff here was for all of us," said Megan Ross.

About 70 people came out to a vigil outside the Osborne Village landmark to remember Jung Ja Shin, 60, who helped run the convenience store with her family.

Shin died earlier this week after a fire tore through the building, which included a store on the main level and a residence upstairs, late Sunday night.

In an emotional speech, Ross, who helped organized the vigil, spoke about how Shin knew her customers by name and would even notice small details like a new haircut.

"I want all of us to aspire to be like her, to show everyone kindness in your community. Osborne Village is a small, tight-knit community, but there is a lot of us," she said.

"Jung Shin we loved you and we always will."

Shin is survived by her son, Jason, who was in the building at the time of the fire and narrowly escaped, said his friend Justin Luschinski.

"It really sucks. She was super kind and just would give the world for Jason," Ross said.

"It's horrible, nobody deserves this."

Shin's son, Jason, being comforted by friends at a vigil for his mother Thursday night. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Luschinski said he remembers visiting the store earlier this year when, unprompted, Shin made him a huge plate of fried chicken and gyoza to take home.

"I didn't ask for anything, she just came down."

A memorial has taken shape outside the convenience store following Shin's death. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

In the days that followed the fire, a single rose was painted on the building and a memorial of flowers and handwritten messages sat out front.

Some have written messages on the plywood covering the store's door and windows.

"Thx for making me feel safe and welcome," one message reads.

People have written thank-you and condolences to Shin's family on wood covering the E-Mart Grocery store. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

In light of the tragedy, it means so much to see how much people cared about the store and the family who ran it, Luschinski said.

"I don't think any of us had any idea how many people cared about him. It's great, we're blown away."

Winnipeg police say they believe the fire was arson and that the suspect was responsible for several fires in Osborne Village.

The suspect has been described by police as about 30 years old, around five feet, 10 inches, with an athletic build, light short hair or a shaved head. Police say he was wearing a blue Adidas baseball hat, black T-shirt, black shorts, black footwear with white soles and a black COVID mask.