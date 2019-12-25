Run, Junel, run! A local man to run 100 km for Siloam Mission

Move over Forrest Gump — Junel Malapad is running 100 kilometres on Boxing Day to raise money for Siloam Mission.

He'll be doing it while many people recover from turkey-induced comas and watch the World Junior Hockey Championships.

For the past four years, Malapad has hosted his own ultramarathon he calls, "Change Boxing Day To Running Day."

"Initially, I feel really good about my achievement," Malapad said, while on CBC Radio's Up To Speed Tuesday afternoon.

"But wait a little while and your body starts stiffening up, and the aches and pains are here."

Malapad started running 13 years ago to try to reduce the risk of hereditary health concerns that run in his family, he said.

"I wanted to be able to live a long life and be around for my daughters," he said.

Malapad confided to a friend that he wanted to change his cholesterol levels. His friend — unbeknownst to Malapad — was a runner and suggested he join him some time.

Eventually, Malapad moved up to participating in his first marathon, and has covered "a lot of mileage" ever since.

Running for Siloam Mission

Four years ago, Malapad heard of someone who literally froze to death in the city streets.

"We live in a city that has lots of resources, and I know Siloam Mission helps out our community in a way that other organizations can't," he said. "I just wanted to help out in that way."

To prepare for running the 100 kilometres, Malapad runs an average of 20 kilometres every weekend.

His training schedule, however, is based on how his body feels.

"The last couple of weeks, couple of months, I've been running 50 kilometres every weekend, and doing some runs in between during the week," he said.

Sometimes during the week, he'll also lead a running group, which helps with the training, Malapad added.

On Thursday, he'll run a 3.3-kilometre loop around The Forks area 30 times, then run the remaining distance by delivering the donations to the mission.

Anyone interested in donating can go down to The Forks on Dec. 26, or donate online at https://www.fundraise.siloam.ca/participant/junel-malapad/.