Winnipeg runner marks Boxing Day with 7th annual ultramarathon to support local charity

For the seventh year, Junel Malapad is continuing his tradition of running an ultramarathon on Boxing Day in support of Siloam Mission.

Malapad said he began running to help Siloam Mission, a homeless serving organization in Winnipeg, in 2015, when he learned someone froze to death. Earlier this month, a woman was found unresponsive in a bus shelter as a wave of cold temperatures hit the city.

"After seven years of me doing this, someone [else] — they froze to death ... something still needs to be done," Malapad said.

Though Malapad has traditionally run for 48 hours in the past, this year his goal is to run as many laps as he can on a 3.3 km route at The Forks for a full 24-hour period. He began at 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 26.

By early Monday afternoon, Malapad had raised $10,000.

"I feel humbled that people would support what I'm doing. I'm really happy that there are people out there who are feeling that they want to help out as well. I'm happy to be a vehicle for them to do that," he said.

Junel Malapad is dressed for the weather during his 7th annual Boxing Day run Monday. (Submitted by Janel Malapad)

Malapad was also taking donations of canned goods at his truck parked at the Inn at the Forks, where he stops at the end of each lap.

Over the last seven years, Malapad said he's raised $95,000 — and he'll continue to fundraise and run every Boxing Day.

"Boxing Day will turn into running day," he said.