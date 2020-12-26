Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Winnipeg runner marks Boxing Day with 7th annual ultramarathon to support local charity

For the seventh year, Junel Malapad is continuing his tradition of running an ultramarathon on Boxing Day in support of Siloam Mission.

Junel Malapad is running for 24 hours straight to raise money for Siloam Mission

Joanne Roberts · CBC News ·
Junel Malapad (centre) ran laps at The Forks on Boxing Day to raise money for Siloam Mission. He's pictured here running in 2020. (Travis Golby/CBC)

For the seventh year, Junel Malapad is continuing his tradition of running an ultramarathon on Boxing Day in support of Siloam Mission.

Malapad said he began running to help Siloam Mission, a homeless serving organization in Winnipeg, in 2015, when he learned someone froze to death. Earlier this month, a woman was found unresponsive in a bus shelter as a wave of cold temperatures hit the city.

"After seven years of me doing this, someone [else] — they froze to death ... something still needs to be done," Malapad said.

Though Malapad has traditionally run for 48 hours in the past, this year his goal is to run as many laps as he can on a 3.3 km route at The Forks for a full 24-hour period. He began at 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 26.

By early Monday afternoon, Malapad had raised $10,000. 

"I feel humbled that people would support what I'm doing. I'm really happy that there are people out there who are feeling that they want to help out as well. I'm happy to be a vehicle for them to do that," he said.

Person in bright yellow jacket stands in front of a closet.
Junel Malapad is dressed for the weather during his 7th annual Boxing Day run Monday. (Submitted by Janel Malapad)

Malapad was also taking donations of canned goods at his truck parked at the Inn at the Forks, where he stops at the end of each lap.

Over the last seven years, Malapad said he's raised $95,000 — and he'll continue to fundraise and run every Boxing Day.

"Boxing Day will turn into running day," he said.

Junel Malapad (left) is once again running to raise money for Siloam Mission. This year, he'll be joined by friend Jin Lee (right). They're pictured here running in 2021. (Travis Golby/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joanne Roberts

Reporter

Joanne Roberts joined CBC News in 2021 with the inaugural Pathways Program. She is the host of the short CBC series Being Asian: Competing Truths and the creator of the short series I Am, produced with CBC's Creator Network. Joanne is based in Winnipeg. Find her on socials @ReporterJoanne or email joanne.roberts@cbc.ca.

    With files from Rachel Bergen

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now