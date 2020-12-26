Winnipeg police looking for missing woman

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a woman who went missing on Christmas Eve.

June Johnson, 38, was last seen in the downtown area around 6 p.m., police said in a Boxing Day news release.

Johnson is five feet three inches tall, with a slim build, long dark hair, which she normally wears up, and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white jacket, black pants and black winter boots.

Police are concerned for Johnson's wellbeing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: