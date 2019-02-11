Winnipeg man found guilty of 'cold-blooded execution' in 2016 drive-by shooting

A grieving mother offered forgiveness in a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday to the man found guilty of killing her son in a drive-by shooting at a busy city intersection.

Meaza Belayneh wept as she told Julian Donally Telfer and his co-accused, Paige Crossman, their hearts will be forever chained for their role in the death of her son, Theodoros Belayneh.

"If there's a soul in you, it will eat you every day," she said.

"Today, I will offer you forgiveness through the Lord Jesus Christ. I will not hold you as my enemy. I set you free."

Telfer and Crossman had pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in the shooting, which killed Belayneh and seriously injured another man, Biniam Fitur.

On Tuesday, Justice Chris Martin found Telfer guilty of the first-degree murder of Belayneh and of discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life for injuring Fitur.

Crossman was found not guilty on the murder and attempted murder charges, but was convicted on drug-related charges.

During the trial, court heard Telfer and Belayneh got into a fight at a concert on Nov. 25, 2016.

In the early hours of Nov. 26, 2016, Belayneh and Fitur were in a vehicle near the intersection of Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue, when Telfer shot them from a passing Jeep. Belayneh was shot multiple times in the head and Fitur was shot in the arm.

Crossman was accused of driving the Jeep at the time of the shooting.

"It is self-evident that the shooting was planned and deliberate," Martin said in his decision. "It was a cold-blooded execution."

Avoided murder conviction by 'skin of teeth': judge

In his decision, Martin said it's clear Crossman was in fact driving the Jeep at the time of the shooting. But he said he wasn't satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that she knew at the time Telfer was planning to kill the two men.

"You slid by not going to jail for the rest of your life on a first-degree murder conviction [by] the skin of your teeth," he said.

"I did what I had to do by law to give you the benefit of the doubt. But mark my words, I have no doubt whatsoever you were the driver."

Crossman and Telfer both pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Telfer got an additional five years, minus time served, in addition to his life sentence. Crossman received four years minus time served as per a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence.

The trial started on Feb. 11 in Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench. Crown prosecutors Chris Vanderhooft and Colin Soul argued audio recordings made by police wiretaps and listening probes revealed Telfer and Crossman conversing about the shooting.

Telfer's lawyer, Jennifer Penman, argued many of the clips were hard to hear or taken out of context. Crossman's lawyer, Annamaria Enenajor, argued the conversations showed the pair were nervous about drug dealing — not murder.

On Tuesday, Justice Martin told court his decision didn't rest on the secret recordings, although some of their contents supported his finding.

He also told the Crown the poor quality of the recordings surprised and frustrated him. He said police need first-rate technology and equipment to reliably convey evidence when the rare step of a wiretap is granted. Relying on low-quality recordings, he said, could erode confidence in the administration of justice.

Victim remembered as 'overwhelmingly generous'

Outside the courtroom, Meaza Belayneh said her son was a gift from God after she arrived in Canada as a refugee. In his 32 years of life, he became a caregiver to his family and his community, she said.

As a child, he once snuck his parents' winter clothing out of the house to give to a homeless man, she said. As a teen, he asked his mother to drive him to restaurants to collect food being thrown out, so he could give it to those who needed it.

Since her son's death, she hasn't slept, Belayneh said. She looks at a photo of him every day — so often that the picture is crumpled now, she said.

The family came to Winnipeg from Edmonton to hear the verdict. They've started a registered charity, the Teddy Outreach Foundation, in his name.

Theodoros's younger brother, Matheios Belayneh, said in a victim impact statement his brother was "overwhelmingly generous," and a big brother to many in the community.

"How can we measure losing this man, and how do we cope with it?" he said.

"Although it would be so easy to be lost in despair, that is not the legacy he left for us."