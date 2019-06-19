Waited her turn: Julia Roberts just another customer to Winnipeg restaurateur

To most of the world she's known as Julia Roberts, Hollywood movie star, but to Falafel Place owner Ami Hassan the woman in the big sun glasses and hat was just another customer looking for a table for her family during the Father's Day brunch rush.

The Oscar-winner and star of many mega-hit films, including Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, happened to arrive at Hassan's restaurant on Corydon Avenue on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., along with her husband and three children.

"I opened the door. I said, 'Good morning everybody.' I said, 'We are quite full right now, but if you guys want to go for a walk for half an hour I promise you that when you will be back and I'll get you a table.'"

The family thanked Hassan and turned around, at which point one of Hassan's servers spoke up and told him not to send them away.

"I said, 'What are you talking about? She's just a regular person.' He said, 'No, she's a famous lady from Hollywood.' Meantime, she walks out, comes back a half an hour later, I sit them down, I still don't know who they are."

Julia Roberts and her family visited Falafel Place on Corydon Avenue on Sunday. (Submitted by Ami Hassan)

'People were quiet'

Roberts ordered a muffin, then a falafel. After they ordered their meals, one of Hassan's other customers asked him whether he knew who he had sitting in his restaurant.

"People were quiet. There was silence in the restaurant for about 20 minutes," Hassan recalled.

He confesses he hasn't seen any of Roberts's movies. But when she took her hat off and he looked at her, he recognized her face.

"Very nice person, and her husband. They were very quiet, the children never said anything. I think they were shocked," Hassan said.

They seemed to enjoy their meal, finishing everything, he says. Then they got up from the table and left.

"They're just like regular people," he said.

"After that people said to me, 'Wow. I mean she came here from all the restaurants in Winnipeg, on Father's Day. You should be very proud.' I said, 'I am.'"