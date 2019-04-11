MLA Judy Klassen hopes to jump from provincial to federal politics

Manitoba provincial politician Judy Klassen wants to run for the federal Liberal Party in the next federal election.

The Manitoba Liberal member of the legislative assembly will seek the Liberal nomination in the northern riding of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski, she announced Thursday.

"Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals are the only choice to ensure that the North continues to see this much-needed investment and work needed for Truth and Reconciliation within our Indigenous communities," Klassen said in a news release.

Klassen is originally from St. Theresa Point, an Indigenous community about 465 kilometres north of Winnipeg, which is in the large riding that encompasses all of northern Manitoba.

She currently represents the provincial riding of Kewatinook, in the eastern part of northern Manitoba.

She took that seat in 2016, beating former NDP cabinet minister and longtime MLA Eric Robinson. She launched a strong ground campaign in that election, taking to ice roads to visit all 14 reserves in the provincial riding.

The current Churchill-Keewatinook Aski MP is New Democrat Niki Ashton, who was first elected in 2008. She followed her father, former provincial cabinet minister Steve Ashton, into politics.

"The time of Ashton family representation in the north is over, and now is the time for representation and leadership that can get results for the north," Klassen said in the news release.

The next federal election is expected to take place on Oct. 21.