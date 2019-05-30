Manitoba Liberal MLA Judy Klassen has backup plan if bid for federal nomination falls through
Says likely provincial nominees are related to her, so would step aside if she loses
A Manitoba Liberal who wants to make the jump to federal politics appears to have a backup plan.
Judy Klassen says she is no longer seeking to be nominated to run again for her legislature seat, and will focus on her previously announced bid for the federal Liberal nomination in the same northern region.
The federal election is slated for October and a Manitoba election is expected sometime in the late summer or fall.
Klassen says if she doesn't win the federal nomination, she hopes that whoever wins the provincial nomination will step aside and allow her to re-enter the Manitoba race.
Klassen says the likely candidates for the provincial Liberal nomination are related to her and would agree to step aside, although she would not provide names.
Manitoba's opposition parties have been scrambling to get candidates in place for a provincial election, which Premier Brian Pallister has hinted could come a year or more ahead of the scheduled date of October 2020.
