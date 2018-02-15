Manitoba judge dismisses woman's claim against police, CFS for accusing her of killing toddler half-sister

A Manitoba judge has dismissed a woman's claim against police and child protection services for, in her view, wrongfully accusing her of killing her toddler half-sister.

Provincial judge Jeffrey Harris has concluded the RCMP and Intertribal Child and Family Services were not at fault in the investigation, arrest and detention of Jasmine Bushie in connection with the death of 21-month-old Kierra Elektra Star Williams, who died in 2014, according to the decision delivered last Wednesday at Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench.

Jasmine, the child's half-sister, claimed she has been stigmatized as a child killer in her home communities after she was charged with manslaughter in connection with the child's death. Jasmine was originally charged for failing to provide the necessaries of life and manslaughter, but the charges were stayed in 2016.

In January 2017, she sued the RCMP and the child protection agency, seeking damages for their alleged roles in her ordeal.

Later that year, the toddler's mother, Vanessa Bushie, who is also the mother of Jasmine, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the little girl's death and was sentenced to life in prison. A jury convicted Daniel Williams, the toddler's father, of manslaughter in 2018.

Detention authorized says judge

At the time of Jasmine's detention, it was authorized by law, Harris indicated.

"I conclude that the RCMP were not negligent in the investigation and that they had reasonable and probable grounds to arrest and charge the plaintiff as they did," Harris wrote in his decision.

"The fact that the charges were subsequently stayed does not detract from the authority of the RCMP to arrest and detain her in accordance with the law."

The judge determined that her Charter rights were not violated, and she was not wrongfully imprisoned as she claimed in her submission to the court.

In her claim, Jasmine, who was represented in court by lawyer Theodore Mariash, alleges the child protection agency failed in its duty to provide information to police in a reasonable and diligent manner and to reasonably assist with the investigation of the child's death, the judge wrote.

Provincial judge Jeffrey Harris has concluded the RCMP and child protection services were not at fault when they arrested and detained Jasmine Bushie in her half-sister's death. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Jasmine claims she had no legal duty to supervise the child at the time.

Jasmine had been hired prior to the child's death to help with the toddler, under a family support service agreement with IFCS after their mother Vanessa suffered a heart attack in October 2013.

Jasmine moved into their home in early January 2014 and helped support the family, where she remained until July 14, 2014, according to Harris's decision. Three days later, Kierra was taken into Percy E. Moore Hospital and died that same day.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated that the cause of her death was severe recent trauma and chronic malnourishment, indicating that the injuries leading to her death were caused over an extended period of time prior to the day she died.

'No evidence'

Jasmine alleges ICFS did not inform the RCMP that "all appeared to be well" when ICFS workers visited the home in January 2014.

Harris indicated he was satisfied that there is no evidence that the agency breached a duty of care. It provided its files as requested and did not provide any incorrect information, the judge wrote.

"The fact that all was well on one day could not possibly negate the evidence that the RCMP had otherwise obtained," Harris's decision reads.

"Finally, there is no evidence that establishes that ICFS put blame on the plaintiff in order to minimize its own involvement in Kierra's death as the plaintiff has alleged."