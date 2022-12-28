Convicted murderer, who escaped Winnipeg facility, back in custody

A woman who walked out the back door of a minimum security facility in Winnipeg on Boxing Day is back in custody.

After spending more than 13 hours on the lam, Joyce Kringuk turned herself in to police just before noon Tuesday, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Kringuk, 42, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her spouse.

She was being housed at the Eagle Women's Healing Lodge, near the corner of Ellice Avenue and Agnes Street in Winnipeg's West End, when she was seen leaving around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Lodge staff immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and a warrant for Kringuk's arrest was issued.

The the lodge and Correctional Service of Canada are investigating the circumstances around the escape.