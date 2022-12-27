Woman serving life sentence for 2nd-degree murder walks away from Winnipeg facility

A woman serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her spouse escaped a minimum security facility in Winnipeg on Boxing Day by walking out the back door.

Joyce Kringuk, 42, was being housed at the Eagle Women's Lodge, near the corner of Ellice Avenue and Agnes Street in Winnipeg's West End, when she was seen leaving around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to a news release from Correctional Services of Canada.

Lodge staff immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and a warrant for Kringuk's arrest has been issued.

She is described as being four feet and nine inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, and scars on her lower back and the inside of her right bicep.

She also has a number of tattoos, including a heart on her left wrist, the name Joyce on her left shoulder, a heart with stars on her right wrist and the letters JI on her right forearm.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call police.

In the meantime, the lodge and Correctional Services of Canada are investigating the circumstances around Kringuk's escape.