Dr. Joss Reimer moving on to new leadership role with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

Dr. Joss Reimer, who has spent the last year and a half leading the province's COVID-19 vaccine task force, is taking a new job as chief medical officer of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force, speaks about COVID-19 vaccination initiatives and answers media questions during a COVID-19 live-streamed press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

The face of Manitoba's COVID-19 immunization efforts is taking on a new role. 

Dr. Joss Reimer has spent the past 16 months as the medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccination task force. 

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced she has accepted a job as its new chief medical officer.

It's unclear whether the province will be appointing someone new to Reimer's role with the vaccination task force. 

A provincial spokesperson said the task force has not dissolved, but planning is underway to spread out the task force's responsibilities to a broader group of health care professionals.

