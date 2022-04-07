Dr. Joss Reimer moving on to new leadership role with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority
Dr. Joss Reimer, who has spent the last year and a half leading the province's COVID-19 vaccine task force, is taking a new job as chief medical officer of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.
Reimer has spent last 16 months as medical lead of the province's vaccine task force
The face of Manitoba's COVID-19 immunization efforts is taking on a new role.
Dr. Joss Reimer has spent the past 16 months as the medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccination task force.
On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced she has accepted a job as its new chief medical officer.
It's unclear whether the province will be appointing someone new to Reimer's role with the vaccination task force.
A provincial spokesperson said the task force has not dissolved, but planning is underway to spread out the task force's responsibilities to a broader group of health care professionals.