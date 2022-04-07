Dr. Joss Reimer moving on to new leadership role with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

The face of Manitoba's COVID-19 immunization efforts is taking on a new role.

Dr. Joss Reimer has spent the past 16 months as the medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccination task force.

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced she has accepted a job as its new chief medical officer.

It's unclear whether the province will be appointing someone new to Reimer's role with the vaccination task force.

A provincial spokesperson said the task force has not dissolved, but planning is underway to spread out the task force's responsibilities to a broader group of health care professionals.