Croatian midfielder brings 'wealth of experience' to Winnipeg's Valour FC

Midfielder Josip Golubar, 33, has played more than 400 professional games. (Canadian Premier League)

Winnipeg's Valour FC has added veteran Croatian midfielder Josip Golubar to its Canadian Premier League roster.

The 33-year-old has played in Austria, Croatia and Slovenia, most recently with NK Varazdin in Croatia's second division.

"Josip has played over 200 matches in the top division in Croatia and over 400 professional games," Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale said in a statement.

"He is a key signing for us, bringing his wealth of experience to a new team and a new league and we are delighted he has chosen to join Valour Football club."

