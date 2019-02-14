New
Croatian midfielder brings 'wealth of experience' to Winnipeg's Valour FC
Winnipeg's Valour FC has added veteran Croatian midfielder Josip Golubar to its Canadian Premier League roster.
Coach describes Josip Golubar, 33, as 'a key signing' for fledgling franchise
Winnipeg's Valour FC has added veteran Croatian midfielder Josip Golubar to its Canadian Premier League roster.
The 33-year-old has played in Austria, Croatia and Slovenia, most recently with NK Varazdin in Croatia's second division.
"Josip has played over 200 matches in the top division in Croatia and over 400 professional games," Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale said in a statement.
"He is a key signing for us, bringing his wealth of experience to a new team and a new league and we are delighted he has chosen to join Valour Football club."
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.