Winnipeg police still searching for murder suspect in Corydon shooting
Joshua Lucien Peter Turner, 24, charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder
Winnipeg Police are still searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Noel Talingdan.
Joshua Lucien Peter Turner, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Talingdan, 37, was fatally shot outside Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue on May 30.
Eric John Boyle, 30, was also charged with first-degree murder. Police have arrested him and he's being held in custody.
Both Talingdan, 37, and a 28-year-old woman were shot outside the restaurant. The woman survived.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Turner's whereabouts to call them at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Boyle has also been charged with numerous firearms and weapons offences and possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
None of the charges have been proven in court.