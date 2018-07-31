Winnipeg police still searching for murder suspect in Corydon shooting

Winnipeg Police are still searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Noel Talingdan.

Joshua Lucien Peter Turner, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Talingdan, 37, was fatally shot outside Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue on May 30.

Eric John Boyle, 30, was also charged with first-degree murder. Police have arrested him and he's being held in custody.

Noel Talingdan, 37, died after being shot outside Bar Italia. (Instagram) Turner is approximately five feet, 10 inches and 160 pounds. Police say he is not to be approached.

Both Talingdan, 37, and a 28-year-old woman were shot outside the restaurant. The woman survived.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Turner's whereabouts to call them at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Boyle has also been charged with numerous firearms and weapons offences and possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

None of the charges have been proven in court.