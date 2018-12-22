City councillors renew honorary street name for local Chinese leader

Two city councillors want to make sure the name of a man considered instrumental in the creation of Winnipeg's Chinatown remains top of mind to whoever travels through the downtown neighbourhood.

Councillors Brian Mayes (St. Vital) and Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) announced Saturday they will share the cost of extending the honorary street name of Dr. Joseph Du Way for another 10 years.

The stretch of James Avenue between King Street and Princess Street was first named in honour of Du in October 2013. But the initial distinction is set to expire after five years, explained Mayes.

"It's right in Chinatown and he really did help revitalize Winnipeg's Chinatown so it's the right honour for somebody like Dr. Du," said the councillor.

"Realizing that it was due to expire and might literally be coming down, I thought I'd better get on this."

Du, who died in March 2017 at the age of 83, formed the Winnipeg Chinatown Development Corp. in 1981. Over the next decade, he lobbied governments for funding and built the Chinese garden and the gate that spans King Street, as well as the Dynasty Building that houses the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre.

He also helped open the Peace Tower, the seven-storey housing project on Princess Street off Logan, and helped bring two panda bears — Rong Rong and Ching Ching — to the Assiniboine Park Zoo for six months in 1989.

A street sign topper on James Avenue marks the roadway as Dr. Joseph Du Way. (Submitted by Brian Mayes)

"It is befitting that a street in Chinatown commemorate the late Dr Joseph Du, who was instrumental in developing the Chinatown we see today," said Santos in a release.

"As Chinatown's first Taiwan-Chinese City Councillor, I am deeply honoured to be able to support an honorary street naming for Dr Du."

The $328 cost to extend the honorary title will be split by Mayes and Santos, with Santos digging into money left in her ward allowance and Mayes using funds left over in an allowance he gets as chair of council's downtown committee.

The city's honorary street naming program was started in 2013 and sees street toppers added to existing street signs, announcing the roadway's new honorary name. Mayes said the the idea for the program came about to save the city the hassle of having to change street addresses when renaming streets to recognize prominent citizens or events.

He says there are currently around a dozen honorary streets in the city, and many are also set to expire in the coming years, including one in front of the St. Vital Curling Club named to recognize the Jennifer Jones curling team's gold medal performance at the 2014 Olympic Games.

A stretch of Rouge Road from Portage Avenue to Byrd Avenue was also given the honorary title "Slurpee Way" in July to mark Winnipeggers' world record setting love of the icy drink.