This Mexican Canadian artist's father's suicide prompted a journey of self discovery

Ode to My Father

Oct. 31

7:30 p.m. on CBC Manitoba

>> Watch online now

Months after losing his father to suicide, Mexican-Canadian artist Jorge Requena Ramos realized he wasn't OK.

"The first couple of months after my father's passing had a strange numbing effect on me," said Requena Ramos. "I knew something was wrong, but I didn't know how to describe it."

While preparing to become a father himself, Requena Ramos tried to make peace with the memory of his father, after the painful realization that he didn't really know him and the depths of his depression.

Jorge Requena Ramos decided to write a song to commemorate his late father's life. (James Hiebert)

Requena Ramos is profiled in the new documentary released by CBC as part of the Absolutely Manitoba series titled Ode to My Father. The personal story explores the relationship between a father and a son, and examines the impact of mental illness on the family.

Requena Ramos, a documentary filmmaker himself, goes between Winnipeg and Mexico City to put together the scattered memories his father left behind.

Watch Ode to My Father on Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on CBC television.