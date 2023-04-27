Family and friends of fatal crash victim Jordyn Reimer fill courtroom for hearing

Roughly 50 family members and friends wore purple T-shirts emblazoned with the name and photo of fatal crash victim Jordyn Reimer as they packed a Winnipeg courtroom for what was supposed to be the start of the trial of two co-accused.

Reimer, 24, died following a two-vehicle collision involving an alleged impaired driver at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West in Transcona in the early morning hours of May 1, 2022. Her mom Karen Reimer said for the past year, family members have had to wake up every morning and "think that this isn't a nightmare, this is a reality."

"This is the truth, it's not a dream," Karen told reporters outside court Wednesday. "There's nothing that can come out of this that will give us justice. We do want some accountability for Jordyn. Her whole life is gone, she's not going to get engaged and get married and have babies and we're not going to get to see that. Our girls are not going to get to share every one of their happy moments moving forward, it's going to be tainted by this sadness."

Winnipeg police charged Tyler Scott Goodman, who was 28 at the time of the collision, with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene. His mother Laurie Lynn Goodman has been charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of accessory after the fact.

Tyler Scott Goodman, wearing a hat, sunglasses and hoodie, is pictured outside the Winnipeg Law Courts on April 26, 2023. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC )

The case was adjourned until May 15. The details and submissions made by lawyers can't be reported under a court-ordered publication ban.

Doug Reimer, Jordyn's father, said the number of people who attended is a testament to how much his daughter was loved.

"You could see it," Doug said. "We're so happy and grateful for the people that are supporting not just Jordyn, but us."

Jordyn graduated from Transcona Collegiate and went on to study at MacEwan University in Edmonton. She was a member of the three-time champion Griffins women's hockey team in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference. She played on the team with one of her three sisters.

Jordyn Reimer and her sister and teammate Nikki Reimer raise a trophy to celebrate the MacEwan Griffins' third-straight Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference championship. (Submitted by the MacEwan Griffins)

Doug said his daughter, who was living in Brandon, Man. at the time of the collision, was the type of person you would have fun with no matter what and always made sure everyone was included.

"She was just a great friend, sister, granddaughter … she was just a super beautiful girl," he said.

Karen said it was important friends and family were in court as the co-accused made appearances. Jordyn's supporters wore the T-shirts both inside and outside the courtroom.

'We need to be a voice': Jordyn's mom

"We need to be a voice for Jordyn and we need to make sure that everybody knows that Jordyn deserves justice," Karen said.

Neither Goodman or his mother are in custody. None of the allegations against them have been tested in court and they're presumed innocent.

Jordyn Reimer, 24, was a member of the three-time champion MacEwan University Griffins women's hockey team. (Submitted by the MacEwan Griffins)

The family plans to unveil a bench with Jordyn's named inscribed on Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. along the Transcona Trail at the corner of Hoka Street and McMeans Avenue. It was a place where Jordyn liked to walk her dog and go in-line skating.

"It's a beautiful dedication for a beautiful girl," Doug said.

While her parents say they are glad the case is proceeding, they say adjournments like the one Wednesday are difficult because every time they return they have to relive what happened.