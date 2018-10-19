$1.2M in federal funding announced for 'essential and life-changing services' to support Jordan's Principle

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it hopes nearly $1.2 million in federal funding announced for programs to support Jordan's Principle in Manitoba over the next year won't be the last.

"This important work needs to [have] continued funding beyond this fiscal year," said AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.

He was joined by Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette to announce the funding — which is guaranteed until 2019 — in Winnipeg on Friday.

"We need ongoing funding to ensure that our children and families can continue to receive these essential and life-changing services," Dumas said.

AMC will administer the funds for programming, which includes dental care, medical appointments, therapy programs and respite support. It will be delivered through AMC's Eagle Urban Transition Centre out of Winnipeg, which provides supports for First Nations children living off-reserve.

Jordan's Principle is named after Jordan River Anderson, a five-year-old boy from Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba who died in a Winnipeg hospital in 2005 after a dispute between provincial and federal governments over who would pay for his home care.

The long-fought for principle pledges timely access to health services for First Nations children without delays due to jurisdictional disputes over which level of government will pay for it.

'The centre of our communities'

"Children are at the centre of our communities and they deserve the best," said Dumas in a release. "It really shouldn't matter what health issue a child is living with.

"Jordan's Principle is a law that works to support First Nations children in accessing the services they need."

Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette said he'll push to see the funding continued. (CBC)

Falcon Ouellette said he will work to see that the funding continues beyond 2019.

"I'm going to continue to push for this into the future because obviously it's making a difference in the lives of people and everyone has a human right to have access to good quality health care in this country," he said.

"It's about law, order and good government, and good government means you know people's human rights and respect that."