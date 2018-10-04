Mother of slain Jordan Thomas pans 7-year sentence as 'not enough' for man who killed son

The mother of former St. John's High School quarterback Jordan Thomas wept outside court Thursday and said the 18-year-old convicted of murdering her son deserved a harsher sentence.

"It's not right," an emotional Kathleen Bremner said, flanked by two dozen friends and family outside the Winnipeg law courts.

Provincial Court Judge Lee Ann Martin sentenced the man, who was 17 at the time of the attack, to seven years in the murder of Jordan, and three years for attempting to murder his older brother Brandon Thomas, 21.

"Seven years for murdering my son and almost killing my other son, that's not enough time," Bremner said. "We have to deal with the loss of Jordan for the rest of our lives."

Kathleen Bremner says seven years isn't enough time for the man, who was 17 during the fatal attack, who killed her son Jordan Thomas. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The sentence-length, as well as an intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision order, were jointly requested by Crown attorney Lisa Carson and defence lawyer Scott Newman. He will serve the first four in custody and the final three under supervised conditions.

Newman and Carson agreed to the terms, in part, based on the accused's troubled upbringing. He lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, fetal alcohol syndrome and addictions issues; alcohol and drug use was normalized in his home growing up; and he did not entirely comprehend his actions the day he killed Jordan and has shown remorse, court heard.

Found bleeding in snowy field

Then 17, the man and two 14-year-old girls, attacked Thomas, 18, and Brandon in the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2017. None of the accused can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have blocked off part of a field behind David Livingston School, near Charles Walk, after the stabbing. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police found the brothers bleeding from multiple stab wounds in a snowy field near David Livingston School in Point Douglas.

Court heard the trio jumped the brothers and tried to steal their alcohol. A fight ensued and the 17-year-old pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the brothers.

Jordan Thomas, 18, was in Grade 12 at St. John's High School when he was murdered. (Facebook)

Both were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Jordan was pronounced dead and Brandon spent the next three weeks at the Health Sciences Centres.

Surveillance camera from a nearby building helped police get descriptions of the suspects. All three were later located, some with blood stains on their clothes, at a home on Magnus Avenue.

'Always going to love Jordan'

Jordan's mother, cousins and grandmother read victim impact statements before a gallery with more than 20 family and friends present.

Bremner said one of the hardest parts of the ordeal was having to go to the Health Sciences Centre to identify her son's body.

Thomas's grandmother Cecelia Pelletier, left, holds up a graduation photo of Jordan outside the Winnipeg law courts Thursday. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

"It's something no parent should ever have to do," she said while weeping in court.

"He took 60 years of my son's life away," Jordan's father Lance Thomas said, standing beside Bremner outside court as he did earlier when she read a tearful victim impact statement. "We're always going to love Jordan."

'Followed in my footsteps'

Brandon echoed descriptions of his brother made in court.

Jordan took over for Brandon as quarterback for St. John's, and Brandon recalled his younger brother as a humble, hard-working person who was mature beyond his age and respected by his peers.

Lance Thomas, Jordan Thomas's dad, holds a photograph at a vigil earlier this year of Jordan playing football as the quarterback for St. John's High School. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"He followed in my footsteps, did a way better job than me," he said. "Everyone in that school looked up to him."

His father Lance Thomas said Jordan took St. John's to its first high school football championship in more than a decade.

"He was amazing," Lance said.

'I still have nightmares'

Brandon is still recovering from the attack almost 10 months later. Scars from were clearly visible on his face and head.

He doesn't remember anything from that night, and says he may continue to struggle with the thought that he wasn't able to save his brother that night.

"I don't remember anything," he said.

"It was good being here today, it's closure, because now I know what he looks like. I still have nightmares of trying to get to my brother, and I probably still will have nightmares, but it's closure for sure and [a] step in the right direction."